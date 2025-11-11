Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes

by

Talented Hungarian photographer Sarolta Ban (whom we wrote about here and here) is back with more of her distinctive creative photography, but this time there’s a noble purpose behind her work – each image is meant to portray a shelter animal in a new light and help these adorable animals find a loving home.

Everything seems to have begun with one beautiful photo of a white dog that, according to Ban’s Facebook, she adopted. She went on to create a whole series of interesting photos featuring furry friends from animal shelters.

She also started collecting images of animals from all over the world that are looking for homes. She plans to create beautiful images for them as well and will gift copies of these images to the people that choose to adopt them from animal rescue centers.

“Abandoned dogs sadly have really few chances to appear in a photo idea that will help them get out of the shelter… [one] that stands out from the crowd, and ‘speaks’ to a person,” she explains on the project’s page.

If you enjoy her artwork and the cute animals in them, be sure to check out her page as well and buy a print or even get acquainted with a new furry friend!

Source: saroltaban.com | Facebook (via: mymodernmet)

Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes
Artist Creates Surreal Pictures With Shelter Animals To Help Find Them New Homes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should All Be Watching Season 2 Of Warrior Right Now
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2020
Denise Richards Channels Iconic Adult Magazine Past In Bunny Pics Amid Messy Divorce Filings
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Meet the FBI Most Wanted Season Four Cast
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2022
Netflix Paradise P.D. Farzar sci-fi comedy
Netflix Orders An Adult Animated Show “Paradise PD” About Terrible Cops
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Artists Spent Almost 2 Years Carving This Epic Forest Landscape Out Of Wood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Coworker Gave Us Tickets To His Wife’s Performance And Now We Have To Pay $360?!”
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.