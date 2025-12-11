‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actress Loses Her Life While Crossing The Street In NYC

Actress Wenne Alton Davis, best known for her role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, had her life tragically cut short in New York City.
Her neighbor Edward Reynoso said the actress unexpectedly had some poignant words to say shortly before losing her life.
“How sad. Rest in Peace,” one commented online.
Wenne Alton Davis, whose real name was Wendy Davis, lost her life just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 8.
She was crossing a street in Midtown Manhattan when a black 2023 Cadillac XT6 took a left-hand turn and struck her.
A 61-year-old male was reportedly behind the wheel.
Officials said she was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.
No charges were filed against the driver as of December 10.
The victim “sustained severe trauma to the head and body,” the police said in a statement. “EMS responded and transported [Davis] to Mount Sinai West, where she was pronounced deceased.”
“The operator of 2023 Cadillac XT6 remained on scene and was not injured as a result of the collision,” the message continued.
The police said they did not make any arrests, and the collision is still being investigated by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.
Wenne’s manager Jamie Harris spoke to the New York Times and said the actress was born in North Carolina on October 18, 1965.
She moved to the Big Apple in her late 20s to work as a stand up comedian before taking on acting roles.
The manager said she also worked at the John F. Kennedy International Airport as part of the security department.
The late actress played the role of a cop on Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Her acting repertoire also includes credits for other films and TV shows, such as Girls5eva (2022), Blindspot (2019), New Amsterdam (2019), American Odyssey (2015), The Normal Heart (2014), Shame (2011), and Rescue Me (2009).
Wenne’s neighbor, Edward Reynoso, had spoken to the actress on the day of her passing.
Her last words to him, which included “I love you, I appreciate you,” the neighbor recalled to the New York Daily News following the fatal collision.
Netizens shared condolences online, with one commenting: “So tragic. You just never know. Every day is a blessing.”
“My heartfelt condolences to her family,” one said.
Another wrote, “So sad why are these happening to people who put smiles on our face and not the wicked ones instead .My condolences to the family.”
“So heartbreaking to hear about Wenne Alton Davis’ passing,” one commented online. “She was such a talented actress.. My thoughts go out to her loved ones and everyone who admired her work. It’s always a tragedy when someone is taken too soon, especially in such a sudden and unexpected way.”
A few years back, another actress from the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast, Brian Tarantina, also lost her life.
Brian was found lifeless in his Manhattan apartment after NYPD responded to a call about an unconscious person.
“Brian had been ill lately” and “was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue,” a rep for the actor told People at the time.
The actor played the role of Jackie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who was the emcee of the comedy club The Gaslight, where the lead character first performed her routine in a drunken stupor.
“The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time,” the show’s cast and crew said in a tribute to the actor on social media.
