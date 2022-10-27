Home
Marvel Studios Releases The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Trailer

Credit: Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

A Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special? Talk about a great idea that nobody asked for until the news came to light. Marvel Studios has been doing live-action holiday specials recently, with Werewolves By Night being touted as a Halloween success. Now, the Guardians are returning to the small screen to cheer up Peter, who still has the blues due to Gamora dying in Avengers: Infinity Wars. With Kraglin realizing that Christmas is upon us, Drax and Mantis travel to Earth to find Quill the perfect Christmas gift. That happens to be ’80s icon Kevin Bacon, and the two attempt to kidnap the actor and bring him back to Quill. Of course, Kevin Bacon won’t simply allow kidnapping on his watch, so madness ensues.

Quill has a love of Footloose in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, so it’s a fun callback that the upcoming special is tapping into. The upcoming event will see the return of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Cosmo the Spacedog, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel). This is the first solo adventure since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. The Guardians were recently in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that was nothing more than a brief cameo.

However, the Christmas special isn’t just some non-canon fodder meant to temporarily whet the fan’s appetite until Volume 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023, but it will give more clues about the final Guardians feature and a more in-depth analysis of select characters, “It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it’s great I’m really happy with it.” Gunn recently told Collider.

It should be interesting to see how the story comes together in The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. It’s highly doubtful that something impactful to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will happen within the special, but it’s cool that this special isn’t just a random event in order to sell merchandise and get more viewership for Disney Plus.

It’s a shame that Guardians of the Galaxy will be coming to an end in Volume 3, but it’s been a fun ride to follow Peter and his ragtag gang that expanded the MCU and the lore of superheroes entirely. Is it possible that Guardians of the Galaxy will be rebooted in the future? Possibly, though, the Guardians may be given the Captain America/Steve Rogers treatment when they retire. Whatever the case may be, the third installment should be great.

Credit: Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

“We get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from Guardians Christmas special with very little understanding of what Christmas actually is because they are in outer space.” The filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight. Gamora is confirmed for the upcoming Guardians Volume 3. Could she be in the Christmas Special as well? Based on the trailer, that doesn’t seem like a possibility since the story picks up after the giant war in the Infinity War/Endgame saga, but never say never in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it’s doubtful that Kevin Bacon will have a deeper role in the MCU as well…Kevin Bacon, the actor, does get the honor of being the first advertised as playing themselves within the MCU. Granted, Megan Thee Stallion was recently on She-Hulk, and Billy O’Reilly and Bill Maher were in Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, respectively, but the advertisement is billing him as the first, so congrats.

Credit: Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on November 25 on Disney Plus. It’s a one-off standalone adventure, but if these specials continue to garner success for Disney, then don’t be surprised to see more Marvel characters with their own holiday special.

