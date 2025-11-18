This Artist Created 26 Hilarious Vintage Makeovers Of DC And Marvel Comic Book Covers

Are there any fans of classic comic books out there? Perhaps some of you collect vintage comic magazines? If you’re at least a comic enthusiast, this post is sure to be a treat for you.

Inspired by Marvel and DC comics, Kerry Callen—known for his unique style and creative approach to visual storytelling—has created a series of retro comic book covers. What really makes them stand out is the comedic twist the artist has incorporated into the scenes. The freelance illustrator focuses mainly on iconic characters like Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, Captain America, and many others, but the situations he places them in are far from those seen in the original comics. Scroll down and enjoy a hilarious collection of comic makeovers by Kerry and learn more about the artist in our interview.

More info: Instagram | kerrycallen.myportfolio.com | kerrycallen.blogspot.com

#1

Image source: kerrycallen

#2

Image source: kerrycallen

#3

Image source: kerrycallen

#4

Image source: kerrycallen

#5

Image source: kerrycallen

#6

Image source: kerrycallen

#7

Image source: kerrycallen

#8

Image source: kerrycallen

#9

Image source: kerrycallen

#10

Image source: kerrycallen

#11

Image source: kerrycallen

#12

Image source: kerrycallen

#13

Image source: kerrycallen

#14

Image source: kerrycallen

#15

Image source: kerrycallen

#16

Image source: kerrycallen

#17

Image source: kerrycallen

#18

Image source: kerrycallen

#19

Image source: kerrycallen

#20

Image source: kerrycallen

#21

Image source: kerrycallen

#22

Image source: kerrycallen

#23

Image source: kerrycallen

#24

Image source: kerrycallen

#25

Image source: kerrycallen

#26

Image source: kerrycallen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
