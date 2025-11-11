These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now

by

With more than 46,000 followers on Twitter and 27,200 fans on Vine, it looks like Marutaro the hedgehog from Japan is one of the most popular hedgehogs on the Internet. And as his owner keeps on posting Marutaro’s pictures online daily, Marutaro’s popularity continues to grow.

There are hundreds of cute photographs and videos of this little fellow, but the ones with little paper cut-out faces are probably the cutest. As Marutaro lies on his back, his owner gives him a variety of silly expressions and smiles. The 20 best of them will definitely boost your mood!

Source: twitter (via)

These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Couldn’t Care Less”: Grieving Daughter Makes Step-Monster Lose Everything In Court
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2025
The Mindy Project 2.12 Review: “Danny Castellano is my Personal Trainer”
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2014
This Crazy Fan Theory About The Boys Season 2
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2020
Coca-Cola Invents 16 Bottle Caps To Give Second Lives To Empty Bottles
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How David Fincher’s The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo Might’ve Ruined Its Sequel
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2021
Video Explains Why Some People Tolerate Spicey Food
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.