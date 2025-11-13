Elon Musk And Mars ‘Flirt’ On Twitter And It’s Hilarious

by

Everyone knows that Elon Musk is doing everything he can to get to Mars – and most recently that even means sliding into the Red Planet’s Twitter mentions. Musk has been working on the SpaceX Starship project tirelessly, a rocket that aims to take astronauts to Mars, but it seems that this interstellar love might go both ways.

Elon Musk the CEO of SpaceX is getting closer to reaching his goal of reaching Mars

Image credits: wikipedia

The engineering mogul tweeted out that his company had reached another milestone in their rocketship construction – but it wasn’t the only tweet that caught people’s attention

Image credits: elonmusk

A Twitter user mentioned that they had their own reasons for wanting to visit the celestial orb and the planet responded back. Well, naturally you can’t have a conversation about Mars without the SpaceX CEO getting involved – and let’s just say things escalated quickly.

Image credits: laineyjanelle

Image credits: 4thFromOurStar

Image credits: elonmusk

Image credits: 4thFromOurStar

Image credits: elonmusk

Image credits: 4thFromOurStar

Image credits: elonmusk

Image credits: elonmusk

Musk created SpaceX in 2002, dedicated to designing, manufacturing and launching advanced rockets and spacecraft

Image credits: elonmusk

With the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets.

Image credits: elonmusk

And while there is no doubt this ultra-rich brainiac has made some seriously innovated scientific and automotive advancements, most people can agree he’s also pretty hilarious on Twitter.

Image credits: elonmusk

People loved the ‘flirty’ exchange

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
