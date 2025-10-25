Woman Called A Jerk After Her Childish Prank On Her Boyfriend Goes Awfully Wrong

Communicating your feelings to your partner isn’t always easy, especially when it’s about something negative they said or did. You risk being misunderstood and possibly even starting an argument if they take it the wrong way and become defensive. But if you care about the relationship, it’s necessary—just be careful when choosing your approach. Reddit user SituationOk7064, for example, decided to respond to her boyfriend’s insensitive comments on adult diapers with a prank, trying to make him wet himself in his sleep. But her plan immediately backfired!
This woman thought her boyfriend was unnecessarily mean to adults who need diapers, so she decided to teach him a lesson
But her childish prank backfired and put her in an awkward spot
People don’t need to have an identical outlook on life in order to have a healthy relationship
According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans in a committed relationship or married, a quarter (26%) believe their partner is the “polar opposite” of them.
The survey explored how many truly believe that opposites attract and found that the majority do (73%), with women being more likely to than men (74% vs. 69%).
Furthermore, the survey, conducted by Talker Research for LELO, discovered that two-thirds (65%) believe the “opposites attract” theory applies to them and their partner as well.
Respondents were split by personality indicators, finding that introverts tend to prefer extroverts (58%), and extroverts tend to prefer introverts (55%).
On average, a slight majority (54%) believe that two people should have similarities in order for their relationship to be successful. Most said they share core values (58%), family and future goals (54%), and relationship boundaries (48%) with their partner. The areas where they tend to have the fewest similarities are career goals (16%), fitness and health (19%), and hobbies (22%). Interestingly, just 22% think it’s important to have similar sexual desires.
Humor can add a lot to a couple’s everyday life, but this probably isn’t it
Clinical psychologist Dr. Mitch Abblett says the key is “intentionally speaking toward what is lighter, what is just funny about the factfulness of the moment in a way that joins people, unites them in a cause, or points to the universality of the struggle people have in such moments.
Deceit and humiliation, on the other hand, don’t do any good. You can definitely make jokes, and kudos to those couples who can laugh at themselves, but according to Abblett, it’s not about “mocking yourself or others, nor is it about denying, minimizing, or suppressing pain. It’s about touching the truth of what’s happening and embracing it with a phrase like, ‘Being a human being means we get to laugh at the folly of thinking for a nanosecond that we were immune to the unfolding of chaos.'”
Sadly, this time, the joke wasn’t so funny.
Most people who read her story said she only had herself to blame for the mess
Some, however, think both of them need to do better
