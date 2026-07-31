Mark Cuban: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mark Cuban
July 31, 1958
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
68 Years Old
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Who Is Mark Cuban?
Mark Cuban is an American businessman and television personality, known for his direct approach and innovative investment strategies. He has successfully navigated various industries, building an impressive portfolio of ventures.
His breakout moment came with the sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo for billions of dollars, propelling him into the public eye. Cuban’s keen business acumen and candid demeanor quickly made him a recognizable figure in the tech and sports worlds.
Early Life and Education
Born into a working-class family, Mark Cuban grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his father, Norton Cuban, worked as an automobile upholsterer. His entrepreneurial spirit sparked early, as he sold garbage bags at age 12 to buy sneakers.
He attended the University of Pittsburgh for a year before transferring to Indiana University, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business.
Notable Relationships
Mark Cuban is married to Tiffany Stewart, with whom he shares three children. Their marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public life since their wedding in 2002.
Cuban and Stewart co-parent their two daughters, Alexis and Alyssa, and their son, Jake, often appearing together at family-friendly events.
Career Highlights
Mark Cuban’s career is highlighted by his pivotal role in co-founding Broadcast.com in 1995, which was later sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. This landmark deal cemented his status as a tech visionary and earned him billions.
He later purchased the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, transforming the team and leading them to their first NBA Championship in 2011. Cuban also expanded his influence as an investor on the hit reality series Shark Tank, where he invested over $33 million across numerous businesses.
Beyond sports and television, Cuban co-founded 2929 Entertainment, a film production and distribution company, and more recently launched Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, aiming to lower prescription drug prices.
Signature Quote
“It doesn’t matter if the glass is half-empty or half-full, all that matters is that you’re the one pouring.”
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