Marissa Bode: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marissa Bode
August 28, 2000
Mazomanie, Wisconsin, US
26 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Marissa Bode?
Marissa Bode is an American actress and artist, recognized for her impactful performances. She brings a vital perspective to the screen, advocating for authentic representation within the entertainment industry.
Her breakout role came with the highly anticipated Wicked films, where she portrays Nessarose. This casting made history, solidifying her place as a significant voice for disability inclusion in major studio productions.
Early Life and Education
Family life in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, saw Marissa Bode immersed in local theater from an early age, often supported by her older brother Tristan who introduced her to acting at eight.
She later pursued formal training at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. Bode’s education further honed her craft, preparing her for prominent roles.
Notable Relationships
Marissa Bode has openly confirmed her relationship with Lauren Brooks, with whom she has been dating since 2023.
Beyond her current partnership, Bode maintains a focus on her career and advocacy work, with details of past relationships remaining private.
Career Highlights
Marissa Bode’s breakthrough performance as Nessarose Thropp in the Wicked films marked a significant moment for Hollywood representation. She became the first wheelchair user to portray the character, bringing authentic lived experience to the role.
Beyond her acting, Bode has championed social impact, notably becoming the first wheelchair-using actor to earn a nomination in any category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, underscoring her advocacy for disability inclusion.
Signature Quote
“Disability is not fictional. At the end of the day, I am the person that is still disabled and in a wheelchair.”
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