I Created The Largest Cat Painting In The World

My name is Anita Yan Wong, and I’m an Asian American painter. The largest cat painting in the world, titled ‘Spring Dance,’ is a two-panel piece painted with ink and acrylic on canvas. Each panel measures 6 feet by 10 feet, and it’s created in the Contemporary Lingnan style. The painting was completed in 2024.
#1 Ink Kittens By Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong
#2 The Largest Cat Painting In The World Titled “Spring Dance” Is A Two Panel Piece Painted With Ink And Acrylic On Canvas. The Panel Size Is 6 Foot X 10 Foot
#3 Panel #2 Details
#4 Portrait Of Asian American Cat Painter Anita Yan Wong Featured On Hauspanther.com
#5 The Largest Cat Painting In The World Will Be Shown To Public For The 1st Time @ The Cat Art Show 2024, Yuan Ru Art Center, Bellevue Washington. Opening June 2024
#6 Largest Cat Painting In The World, Panel #1
#7 Panel #1 Details
#8 Largest Cat Painting In The World, Panel #2
#9 Photo Of The Cat Art Show 2024, Featuring Ink Kitten Painting Series By Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong
