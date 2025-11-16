133 Famous Marilyn Monroe Quotes That Are Still Iconic Today

Marilyn Monroe is one of American pop culture’s most iconic and widely recognized figures. Her blonde bombshell persona has made her a household name, even decades after her death. An emblem of the sexual revolution and self-love, she was a woman who knew herself. She knew what she wanted and who she was, and that confidence carried her through life. She’s been referenced in countless songs, TV shows, and movies since her passing, and her image has been re-appropriated by everyone, from Madonna to The Simpsons.
But let’s get one thing straight: Marilyn Monroe might have been the world’s most emblematic sex symbol, but she wasn’t just a pretty body. She was intelligent, funny, and witty! Despite all of this, plenty of people still don’t know about her life or career. If you’re one of them, or if you’re interested in learning more about this legendary star, you should read through her most famous sayings. Marilyn Monroe’s quotes on happiness and womanhood are no joke and hold a special place in popular culture that will stand the test of time.
#1
“To all the girls that think you’re fat because you’re not a size zero, you’re the beautiful one. It’s society who’s ugly.”
#2
“The nicest thing for me is sleep, then at least I can dream.”
#3
“I don’t forgive people because I’m weak, I forgive them because I am strong enough to know people make mistakes.”
#4
“Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them who they’re dealing with.”
#5
“No one ever told me I was pretty when I was a little girl. All little girls should be told they’re pretty, even if they aren’t.”
#6
“I restore myself when I’m alone.”
#7
“It’s far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far.”
#8
“It’s not true that I had nothing on. I had the radio on.”
#9
“Fame doesn’t fulfill you. It warms you a bit, but that warmth is temporary.”
#10
“Dogs never bite me. Just humans.”
#11
“She was a girl who knew how to be happy even when she was sad. And that’s important—you know.”
#12
“If you’re gonna be two-faced at least make one of them pretty.”
#13
“A girl doesn’t need anyone that doesn’t need her.”
#14
“All a girl really wants is for one guy to prove to her that they are not all the same.”
#15
“Always remember to smile and look up at what you got in life.”
#16
“A girl should be like a butterfly — pretty to see, hard to catch.”
#17
“We should all start to live before we get too old. Fear is stupid. So are regrets.”
#18
“I think that when you are famous every weakness is exaggerated.”
#19
“I think that sexuality is only attractive when it’s natural and spontaneous.”
#20
“I’m a failure as a woman. My men expect so much of me, because of the image they’ve made of me– and that I’ve made of myself– as a sex symbol. They expect bells to ring and whistles to whistle, but my anatomy is the same as any other woman’s and I can’t live up to it.”
#21
“Ever notice how ‘What the hell’ is always the right answer?”
#22
“How wrong it is for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants, rather than to create it herself.”
#23
“Just because you fail once doesn’t mean you’re gonna fail at everything.”
#24
“I’ve often stood silent at a party for hours listening to my movie idols turn into dull and little people.”
#25
“Men are climbing to the moon, but they don’t seem interested in the beating human heart.”
#26
“It takes a smart brunette to play a dumb blonde.”
#27
“I love a natural look in pictures. I like people with a feeling one way or another — it shows an inner life. I like to see that there’s something going on inside them.”
#28
“It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.”
#29
“Always be yourself. Retain individuality. Listen to the truest part of yourself.”
#30
“Always, always, always believe in yourself. Because if you don’t then who will, sweetie?”
#31
“A friend tells you what you want to hear; a best friend tells you the truth.”
#32
“Who said nights were for sleep?”
#33
“Success makes so many people hate you. I wish it wasn’t that way. It would be wonderful to enjoy success without seeing envy in the eyes of those around you.”
#34
“Respect is one of life’s greatest treasures. I mean, what does it all add up to if you don’t have that?”
#35
“My work is the only ground I’ve ever had to stand on. I seem to have a whole superstructure with no foundation but I’m working on the foundation.”
#36
“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”
#37
“Boys think girls are like books, if the cover doesn’t catch their eye they won’t bother to read what’s inside.”
#38
“You might as well make yourself fly as to make yourself love.”
#39
“I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”
#40
“The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.”
#41
“Girls will be your friends—they’ll act like it anyway. But just remember, some come, some go. The ones that stay with you through everything, they’re your true best friends. Don’t let go of them.”
#42
“I think that love and work are the only things that really happen to us.”
#43
“A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.”
#44
“A career is born in public – talent in privacy.”
#45
“Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.”
#46
“We are all of us stars, and we deserve to twinkle.”
#47
“A woman knows by intuition, or instinct, what is best for herself.”
#48
“In Hollywood, a girl’s virtue is much less important than her hairdo. You’re judged by how you look, not by what you are. Hollywood’s a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss, and fifty cents for your soul. I know, because I turned down the first offer often enough and held out for the fifty.”
#49
“One of the best things that ever happened to me is that I’m a woman. That is the way all females should feel.”
#50
“A man is more frank and sincere with his emotions than a woman. We girls, I’m afraid, have a tendency to hide our feelings.”
#51
“I don’t know who invented high heels, but all women owe him a lot!”
#52
“When it comes down to it, I let them think what they want. If they care enough to bother with what I do, then I’m already better than them.”
#53
“I don’t understand why people aren’t a little more generous with each other.”
#54
“In spite of everything, life is not without hope.”
#55
“The body is meant to be seen, not all covered up.”
#56
“I don’t stop when I’m tired. I only stop when I’m done.”
#57
“I am not a victim of emotional conflicts. I am human.”
#58
“Millions of people live their entire lives without finding themselves. But it is something I must do.”
#59
“For those who are poor in happiness, each time is a first time; happiness never becomes a habit.”
#60
“Most men judge your importance in their lives by how much you can hurt them.”
#61
“Anything’s possible, almost.”
#62
“You never know what life is like until you have lived it.”
#63
“If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything.”
#64
“I’m selfish, impatient, and insecure. I make mistakes. I am out of control and at times, hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best.”
#65
“Be real, be yourself, be unique, be true, be honest, be humble, be happy.”
#66
“The way you carry yourself is influenced by the way you feel inside. You must feel attractive to be attractive.”
#67
“I’m pretty but not beautiful. I sin but I’m not the devil. I’m good but I’m not an angel.”
#68
“Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.”
#69
“Your clothes should be tight enough to show you’re a woman but loose enough to show you’re a lady.”
#70
“Sometimes things fall apart so that better things can fall together.”
#71
“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”
#72
“If I’d observed all the rules, I’d never have got anywhere.”
#73
“I don’t mind living in a man’s world as long as I can be a woman in it.”
#74
“Most importantly, keep smiling. Because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”
#75
“If I’m a star, then the people made me a star.”
#76
“Arthur Miller wouldn’t have married me if I had been nothing but a dumb blonde.”
#77
“I knew I belonged to the public and to the world, not because I was talented or even beautiful, but because I had never belonged to anything or anyone else.”
#78
“It’s often just enough to be with someone. I don’t need to touch them. Not even talk. A feeling passes between you both. You’re not alone.”
#79
“Looking back, I guess I used to play-act all the time. For one thing, it meant I could live in a more interesting world than the one around me.”
#80
“Maybe I’ll never be able to do what I hope to, but at least I have hope.”
#81
“People had a habit of looking at me as if I were some kind of mirror instead of a person. They didn’t see me, they saw their own lewd thoughts, then they white-masked themselves by calling me the lewd one.”
#82
“I live to succeed, not to please you or anyone else.”
#83
“Beneath the makeup and behind the smile, I am just a girl who wishes for the world.”
#84
“This is supposed to be an art form, not just a manufacturing establishment. The sensitivity that helps me to act, you see, also makes me react. An actor is supposed to be a sensitive instrument.”
#85
“For life: it is rather a determination not to be overwhelmed. For work: the truth can only be recalled, never invented.”
#86
“Acting isn’t something you do. Instead of doing it, it occurs. If you’re going to start with logic, you might as well give up. You can have conscious preparation, but you have unconscious results.”
#87
“You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself.”
#88
“I am trying to find myself. Sometimes that’s not easy.”
#89
“Sisters make the best friends in the world.”
#90
“I think one of the basic reasons men make good friends is that they can make up their minds quickly.”
#91
“Fame is like caviar, you know—it’s good to have caviar but not when you have it at every meal.”
#92
“I don’t look at myself as a commodity, but I’m sure people have.”
#93
“I don’t want to make money, I just want to be wonderful.”
#94
“What do I wear in bed? Why, Chanel No.5, of course.”
#95
“It’s all make-believe, isn’t it?”
#96
“I’m very definitely a woman and I enjoy it.”
#97
“I have feelings too. I am still human. All I want is to be loved, for myself and for my talent.”
#98
“I always felt insecure and in the way, but most of all I felt scared. I guess I wanted love more than anything else in the world.”
#99
“Creativity has got to start with humanity and when you’re a human being, you feel, you suffer.”
#100
“First, I’m trying to prove to myself that I’m a person. Then maybe I’ll convince myself that I’m an actress.”
#101
“This life is what you make it. No matter what, you’re going to mess up sometimes, it’s a universal truth. But the good part is you get to decide how you’re going to mess it up.”
#102
“With fame, you know, you can read about yourself, somebody else’s ideas about you, but what’s important is how you feel about yourself – for survival and living day to day with what comes up.”
#103
“I want to grow old without facelifts… I want to have the courage to be loyal to the face I’ve made. Sometimes I think it would be easier to avoid old age, to die young, but then you’d never complete your life, would you? You’d never wholly know you.”
#104
“Fame is fickle, and I know it. It has its compensations but it also has its drawbacks, and I’ve experienced them both.”
#105
“Sometimes I feel my whole life has been one big rejection.”
#106
“I’m one of the world’s most self-conscious people. I really have to struggle.”
#107
“I don’t consider myself an intellectual. And this is not one of my aims. But I admire intellectual people.”
#108
“A wise girl kisses but doesn’t love, listens but doesn’t believe, and leaves before she is left.”
#109
“If I play a stupid girl and ask a stupid question, I’ve got to follow it through, what am I supposed to do, look intelligent?”
#110
“I’ve never fooled anyone. I’ve let people fool themselves. They didn’t bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn’t argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn’t.”
#111
“I love to do the things the censors won’t pass.”
#112
“I’ve been on a calendar, but never on time.”
#113
“I don’t mind being burdened with being glamorous and sexual. Beauty and femininity are ageless and can’t be contrived, and glamour, although the manufacturers won’t like this, cannot be manufactured. Not real glamour; it’s based on femininity.”
#114
“Dreaming about being an actress, is more exciting than being one.”
#115
“That’s the way you feel when you’re beaten inside. You don’t feel angry at those who’ve beaten you. You just feel ashamed.”
#116
“I have always been deeply terrified to really be someone’s wife since I know from life one cannot love another, ever, really.”
#117
“I never wanted to be Marilyn — it just happened. Marilyn’s like a veil I wear over Norma Jeane.”
#118
“It’s not too much fun to know yourself too well or think you do — everyone needs a little conceit to carry them through and past the falls.”
#119
“This is a free and democratic country and no one has a monopoly on anything.”
#120
“A strong man doesn’t have to be dominant toward a woman. He doesn’t match his strength against a woman weak with love for him. He matches it against the world.”
#121
“There isn’t anybody that looks like me without clothes on.”
#122
“If there is only one thing in my life that I am proud of, it’s that I’ve never been a kept woman.”
#123
“A woman can’t be alone. She needs a man. A man and a woman support and strengthen each other. She just can’t do it by herself.”
#124
“Fame will go by and, so long, I’ve had you, Fame. If it goes by, I’ve always known it was fickle.”
#125
“Before marriage, a girl has to make love to a man to hold him. After marriage, she has to hold him to make love to him.”
#126
“I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one.”
#127
“A career is wonderful, but you can’t curl up to it on a cold night.”
#128
“Men are always ready to respect anything that bores them.”
#129
“I’m trying to find the nailhead, not just strike the blow.”
#130
“Everybody is always tugging at you. They’d all like a sort of chunk out of you. I don’t think they realize it, but it’s like ‘grrr do this, grr do that…’ But you do want to stay intact and on two feet.”
#131
“The most unsatisfactory men are those who pride themselves on their virility and regard sex as if it were some form of athletics at which you can win cups. It is a woman’s spirit and mood a man has to stimulate in order to make sex interesting. The real lover is the man who can thrill you just by touching your head or smiling into your eyes or by just staring into space.”
#132
“I won’t be satisfied until people want to hear me sing without looking at me. Of course, that doesn’t mean I want them to stop looking.”
#133
“I read poetry to save time.”
