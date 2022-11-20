Home
Margot Robbie Thought About Leaving Hollywood For Good

Credit: The Wolf of Wall Street

When it comes to Margot Robbie, the actress has truly become one of the best talents currently running around in Hollywood. Ever since the 32-year-old made her presence known in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, the actress has consistently showcased why she’s more than just a pretty face thanks to roles such as Bombshell and I, Tonya; being able to play Kayla Pospisil and Tonya Harding got her an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role. However, with all the ups of Robbie’s career, there’s certainly been low points that the actress has had to deal with in Tinseltown.

Of course, there’s been plenty of stories about actors coming extremely close to quitting before their big break eventually came along. The most notable names were Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, and Chris Hemsworth, all of who have detailed the struggles they had to endure before they finally got their big break. However, there are times when an actor does get that big break, and their world completely changes; in some cases, though, for the worst, as gaining stardom is a world of its own, and while many actors are joyous over the fact that they’re finally making a splash in Hollywood, some others can’t simply handle the fame that comes with the fortune. That was Ms. Robbie at first, who actually got her big break but didn’t know how to navigate fame in the early goings of her career:

Credit: Bombshell

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,” she says in her Vanity Fair interview. “And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to. ‘ That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

Robbie eventually got used to the lifestyle of the rich and famous, though the actress goes on to detail what almost made her quit acting, with dealing with fake media and tabloids at the top of her list, along with press junkets, “They only want sound bites and I don’t resent them for it, I don’t resent them for it, I get it – they’ve got three minutes,” she states. “But it’s like tap dancing through a minefield because you’re so tired and you’ve done it for hours and hours, and to keep on guard all the time… You can say it right a thousand times, but you say it wrong once, you’re fucked.”

Credit: I, Tonya

The biggest thing that bothers the Oscar nominee is when her family gets entangled in some kind of media mess, “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike – for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

While the bad of Hollywood hasn’t changed much, unfortunately, the actress is still continuing on with her career thankfully as Robbie is coming out with several big films such as Babylon; The upcoming Damien Chazelle feature that sees the actress in the starring role as Nellie LaRoy, and the star-studded film also has Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey McGuire, and Samara Weaving as well. Robbie also has the well-known Barbie film set for 2023 and Asteroid City following that live-action feature. It’s surely an exciting time for fans of Margot Robbie and hopefully, she’s never forced to leave a profession that she’s too damn good at.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
