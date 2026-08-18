Fans Turn On Margot Robbie After Rumored Role In Blockbuster Franchise With Controversial Hollywood Star: “Don’t Do That Girl”

Margot Robbie is reportedly close to joining the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, years after she was first linked to the project.
Following the 2017 fifth installment, the film series remained dormant for nearly a decade as development on a sixth entry stalled. On August 16, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered a major update on the next installment.
While Robbie is expected to feature in the sixth installment, another controversial Hollywood star may return to the franchise. The possibility has already prompted some fans to warn Robbie to steer clear of the franchise.
“Don’t do that, girl,” one fan said on X.
Margot Robbie could lead a new Pirates of the Caribbean film
During an appearance at the D23 fan event on Sunday, producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared a rare update on the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Speaking to Deadline, he confirmed that Disney had spoken with Johnny Depp about reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment.
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“We’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done,” he said.
Shortly after Bruckheimer’s revelation, sources told the publication that Depp’s potential return would be limited to a supporting role rather than the leading role he previously held. Instead, Margot Robbie was expected to take on the lead role.
Robbie was first linked to the Pirates franchise in May 2024, when Bruckheimer revealed that two separate scripts for the sixth movie were in development, with the Barbie star expected to lead one of them.
“We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
However, in 2022, Robbie hinted that the project had fallen apart after being in development for “ages.”
“I guess they don’t want to do it,” she told Vanity Fair.
In a February 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bruckheimer reiterated that the Robbie-led sequel was still in development and confirmed that he had spoken with the actress about joining the $4.5 billion franchise.
Fans urge the Barbie star to stay away as Johnny Depp’s problematic on-set behavior resurfaces
The latest reports suggest Robbie and Depp could share the screen in the sixth entry. However, the prospect has made many of Robbie’s fans uncomfortable given Depp’s controversial history.
In 2016, his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused Depp of verbally and physically ab*sing her during their two-year marriage.
In 2017, the actor gained a reputation for being difficult to work with after reports alleged he showed up to set late and drunk during the production of the fifth Pirates movie.
“There were certainly days when our plans were challenged,” production chief Sean Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter.
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In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation and, during the trial, admitted he had no intention of returning to the Pirates franchise after Disney allegedly removed him before a verdict was reached.
In 2020, he was subsequently dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise amid domestic ab*se allegations.
Depp eventually won the defamation lawsuit in 2022, and since then, the 63-year-old has gradually returned to Hollywood.
His role as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming dark fantasy film Ebenezer marks his first major studio project since the trial. Some fans argued that Depp’s potential return to the Pirates films would set a harmful precedent.
“But allegations ruin men’s lives, right?” one X user sarcastically said.
A second wrote, “Insane of Disney (but not shocking), considering the top reason they stopped making Pirates movies at all was because he was such a nightmare to work with.”
Several users also criticized Robbie for her rumored involvement in what they viewed as a comeback vehicle for Depp, especially given the actress’ feminist public image.
One person said, “Genuinely am side-eyeing any person that participates in a film with that man. Disgusting.”
“You made a supposedly feminist movie three years ago, and now you’re working with Johnny Depp while being in a position where you could choose not to do it?” another added.
Margot Robbie’s other blockbuster sequel stalls over contract negotiations
News of Robbie’s potential involvement in the Pirates franchise comes days after reports that the Barbie sequel had stalled.
The 2023 film, which cast the 36-year-old actress in the titular role, was a smash hit, grossing $1.448 billion at the global box office.
Despite the sequel being in development as early as December 2024, Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and director Greta Gerwig were only under contract for one film.
In July, The New York Times reported that negotiations with the trio had begun, but Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav had refused to meet their salary demands.
A subsequent Variety report claimed that Robbie, Gosling, and Gerwig had all rejected at least six offers from the studio.
Additionally, the rights to the Barbie property are expected to revert to Mattel if a sequel isn’t greenlit by December 2026.
The Pirates of the Caribbean movies are streaming on Disney+.
“You’re all scarily obsessed with him”: Fans react to Johnny Depp’s potential Jack Sparrow return
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