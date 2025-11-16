Hey Pandas, Add A Word To A Movie Title To Ruin It (Closed)

by

The Jimmy Fallon challenge but on Bored Panda.

#1

Lord of the Nose Rings

#2

Iron Deficiency Man

#3

Gaurdians of Samsung galaxy

#4

Robin the Hood

#5

Captain South America

#6

Job interview with the Vampire

#7

Monster gets High

#8

Free Dude Man Guy

#9

Kindergarten Red Notice

#10

Squashed Spider-Man

#11

Rosemary’s baby daddy.

#12

Frozen – peas

#13

The Child Predator

#14

Forest Trump

#15

The shining star

#16

Doctor Very Strange

#17

Bored panda cannibal

#18

The spiders’ great escape

#19

The exorcist of the priest

#20

The office Christmas party.

#21

Die Hard for yo momma

#22

#23

I’ll get in the way-back machine and do a mash-up:
Titanic Swimfan

And also:
Father of the Bride of Frankenstein

#24

Frozen Farts

