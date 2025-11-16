Hey Pandas, Add A Word To A Movie Title To Ruin It (Closed)

The Jimmy Fallon challenge but on Bored Panda.
#1
Lord of the Nose Rings
#2
Iron Deficiency Man
#3
Gaurdians of Samsung galaxy
#4
Robin the Hood
#5
Captain South America
#6
Job interview with the Vampire
#7
Monster gets High
#8
Free Dude Man Guy
#9
Kindergarten Red Notice
#10
Squashed Spider-Man
#11
Rosemary’s baby daddy.
#12
Frozen – peas
#13
The Child Predator
#14
Forest Trump
#15
The shining star
#16
Doctor Very Strange
#17
Bored panda cannibal
#18
The spiders’ great escape
#19
The exorcist of the priest
#20
The office Christmas party.
#21
Die Hard for yo momma
#22
Captain South America
#23
I’ll get in the way-back machine and do a mash-up:
Titanic Swimfan
And also:
Father of the Bride of Frankenstein
#24
Frozen Farts
