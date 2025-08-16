Marge Simpson’s Death Explained — Is This Really the End for The Simpsons’ Character?

Marge Simpson’s death in the finale of The Simpsons’ latest season sparked conversations about the character’s future, but the fandom need not worry about her fate in subsequent seasons. Renewed for an additional four seasons that will see the animated sitcom run until the 2028-2029 broadcast season, reports about Marge’s death in Season 36’s “Estranger Things” circulated online, triggering concerns about how the show will forge ahead without the Simpsons matriarch.
While the buzz is rather unnecessary, it’s rewarding to see the character getting the attention she deserves after years of being sidelined. The renewed interest in Marge bodes well for the series. For starters, it has created a pathway for more story opportunities revolving around the underutilized character.
Did The Simpsons Kill Off Marge Simpson?
Yes, Marge Simpson died, but she wasn’t killed off the long-running series. The events in “Estranger Things,” which aired on May 18, 2025, were misconstrued to elicit a reaction from fans. With several clickbaiting headlines and multiple social media posts announcing the character’s death, it’s a no-brainer how the confusion arose. The episode only depicted a future where Marge is dead, and her fears about Bart and Lisa becoming estranged come true.
The episode revolves around Bart and Lisa’s bond through The Itchy & Scratchy Show. Upon realizing the show targets babies, they quit watching it and grew apart to Marge’s disappointment. She advised the duo not to take each other for granted. “Your father and I won’t be around forever. When you get older, you’ll need to lean on each other. Whatever you do, don’t drift apart,” she cautioned.
35 years into the future, viewers learn that Brat and Lisa ignored their mother’s warning, alienating each other. In the future, where Lisa is the commissioner of the NBA, formerly the WNBA, Bart runs an unlicensed retirement home. They hardly get along, but were compelled to set aside their difference and rescue their father from Florida, which has become a prison for senior citizens. They reignite their bond over a reboot of The Itchy & Scratchy Show while a happy Marge watches on from heaven.
The Show Isn’t Canon, So Marge Will Be Back
The fuss over Marge Simpson’s death is quite surprising, especially as the sitcom doesn’t have an official storyline or timeline. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, several characters have died and returned without any explanation, including Homer, Bart, and Lisa. Following the buzz, one of the show’s executive producers confirmed that the animated sitcom is non-canonical. “There is no canon, The Simpsons doesn’t even have a canon,” Matt Selman told Variety, dismissing the notion that Marge has been killed off.
Selman pointed out that the show’s future episodes are all speculative fantasies. “They’re all different every time,” he explained, “Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.” The showrunner blamed sensationalism for the misconception around Marge’s death, but acknowledged that the reaction it sparked is good for the sitcom. “I guess this speaks to the fact that people care about Marge. At the end of the day, it’s probably good for business even when these ridiculous, misleading stories go viral.”
Was Marge Simpson’s Death a Homage to Nancy MacKenzie?
After reports about Marge Simpson’s death in Season 36’s finale circulated on social media sites, fans came up with several theories to explain it. Among other things, it was suggested that the character’s death is a tribute to Nancy MacKenzie. The late Peruvian-Mexican actress died in June 2024. She was the voice behind the Spanish version of Marge Simpson for the first fifteen seasons.
“The scene works perfectly to say goodbye and pay homage to Nancy MacKenzie because it’s the anniversary of her departure,” commented a Facebook user on one of the many posts about the episode. It would have been a noble gesture if the episode were indeed paying homage to MacKenzie, but it wasn’t. First off, the episode aired on May 18, 2025, but only went viral in June when Marge’s death was misconstrued online. If the scene were a tribute to MacKenzie, the episode would have made it clear. Besides, Selman would have mentioned it in his interview with Variety. Check out some of the most interesting Kenny deaths in South Park.
Follow Us