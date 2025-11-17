50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

by

Parenting is definitely an adventure, one that is in fact filled with a mixture of joy, challenges, and loads of humorous moments, as depicted by the memes and posts shared in this very article.

For example… an image from a famous music video captures the exasperation and determination of a parent being repeatedly questioned by their children, with the iconic “TELL ME WHY” line serving as a rather comical representation of every parent’s inner thoughts. Meanwhile, the other posts highlight the relatable struggles of parenthood and thoughts every parent, and more so moms go through almost daily. From the self-sacrifice of an introverted parent pushing themselves out of their comfort zone for their children, to the universal “we’ll see” tactic, which every mom knows is a clever way of postponing or avoiding a commitment.

These memes in fact are bound to be relatable to any parent who shares similar experiences, and for those of you who have little ones, we just want to tell you that it’s okay to find humor in the day-to-day challenges.

#1

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: 21stcenturysahm

#2

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: dad_on_my_feet

#3

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: marisanjensen

#4

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Lhlodder

#5

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#6

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: eohiggins

#7

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: BluScr3n

#8

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: kidsbarony

#9

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: IBFunnyMan

#10

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#11

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: wittyotter_

#12

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Bottomofmypurse

#13

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: IDontSpeakWhine

#14

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: kan_pos

#15

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#16

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: fkenJimmy_

#17

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: lakey_musings

#18

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#19

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#20

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#21

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#22

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#23

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: wittyotter_

#24

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#25

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#26

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: NBA_skylight

#27

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#28

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#29

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#30

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#31

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#32

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#33

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#34

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#35

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#36

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#37

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: RobertManchild

#38

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#39

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: punjaabikudii

#40

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#41

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#42

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#43

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#44

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#45

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#46

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: peanut

#47

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#48

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#49

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

#50

50 Funny Posts And Memes Shared By Parents Online That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: mommymemes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Check Out These Supernatural Season 15 Bloopers
3 min read
May, 28, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Turles Smile
The Latest Updates on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
3 min read
May, 23, 2019
40 People Are Sharing True Stories About Themselves That Sound Completely Made Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“AITA For No Longer Handing My Son His Allowance After I Found Out My Husband’s Been Taking It?”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
155 Space Trivia Questions For Some Out Of This World Entertainment
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Drew These 27 Bright Summer Watercolors Based On Beautiful Southern European Cities
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.