Marc-André Fleury: Bio And Career Highlights

Marc-André Fleury
November 28, 1984
Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Canada
40 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Marc-André Fleury?
Marc-André Fleury is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender, widely recognized for his acrobatic style and infectious enthusiasm. His long and decorated career has established him as one of the NHL’s most beloved figures between the pipes.
He first captured public attention when drafted first overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, quickly becoming a cornerstone for the Pittsburgh Penguins. His early success, including a Stanley Cup win, solidified his reputation as a formidable presence in net.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Marc-André Fleury’s love for hockey began at an early age, nurtured by his parents, André and France. He started as a forward before transitioning to goaltender, a role where his natural talent quickly shone through.
His formative years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles earned him accolades as a top prospect, preparing him for a historic NHL career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile successes has marked Marc-André Fleury’s life, including his marriage to Véronique Larosee in 2012. Their relationship has been a steady presence throughout his celebrated career.
Fleury and his wife share two daughters, Estelle and Scarlett, and a son, James, completing their family.
Career Highlights
Marc-André Fleury’s ice hockey career is highlighted by three Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He also earned the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league’s best goaltender, showcasing his elite skill even later in his career.
Beyond team and individual awards, Fleury reached significant milestones, becoming only the third goaltender in NHL history to record 500 wins and the fourth to play 1,000 games, solidifying his legacy among the sport’s all-time greats.
Signature Quote
“My dream was to play in the NHL. I was so happy to play that first game. From then on, it was just one game at a time, one win at a time, trying to win the next one.”
