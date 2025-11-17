Hey Pandas, What Do You Need Less Of In Your Life? (Closed)

We all have something or someone in our live that we need less of or just really don’t need at all.
#1
Politics/politicians.
Air travel.
Corporate greed.
Overpaid celebrities.
The Kardashians
#2
Bullies (there are three seperate groups of at least five people that bully me) but i choose to remain positive because i will end up being the CEO of a company and they will end ip working at McDonalds (unless they’re mean and smart, in which case they will end up being the kind of boss that people complain on Reddit about.)
#3
School
#4
Karens…
War…
Hatred…
#5
General shittiness. There’s no good reason. To be unkind to another person, and some people seem to not understand that
#6
Depression. Been on medication for depression for 27 years. It only ever takes the edge off so that I don’t spiral into a useless husk of a man.
#7
Debt
#8
Less furry haters! Please, when you see a furry on a game, or in public, dont make unnecessary rude comments about it. We are real people under the hot suits, so have humanity and use kindness instead of roasts
#9
INFLATION!
Gas and rent(I still live with my parents)are too DAMN HIGH!
Bringing back old fashion trends that are awful.
Ukraine war(It isn’t our responsibility or a concern but I still support Ukraine).
Annoying Vegans(Not all are bad but ThatVeganTeacher is an idiot and some other ones are too).
#10
Belly fat
#11
That’s an easy one; TV COMMERCIALS!
#12
i love my dog Tyson, but i could do with less dog drool. tired of finding wet spots everywhere.
#13
Internet
#14
Government.
#15
Elon Musk
Tom Cruise
JLo
Trump
WalMart
Religion
#16
pollution
