Manuel Lanzini: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Manuel Lanzini

February 15, 1993

Ituzaingó, Argentina

32 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Manuel Lanzini?

Manuel Lanzini is an Argentine professional footballer renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills and vision as an attacking midfielder. He has captivated fans across South America and Europe with his flair on the pitch, earning the nickname “La Joya” (The Jewel).

His breakout moment arrived during his loan spell with West Ham United in 2015, where his dynamic performances quickly made him a fan favorite. This initial impact led to a permanent transfer, solidifying his presence in English football.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Ituzaingó, Argentina, Manuel Lanzini inherited a passion for football from his father, Héctor, who was also a professional player. He joined the prestigious River Plate youth academy at age nine in 2002, honing his playmaking abilities from a young age.

His dedication to the sport saw him progress through the ranks, making his senior debut for River Plate at just 17 years old. This early start provided the foundation for his professional journey.

Notable Relationships

Manuel Lanzini is married to Jennifer Reina, and together they share two children. The couple maintains a private family life, with details rarely shared publicly.

His family serves as a significant source of support, with his father, Héctor, and brother, Tomás, also having professional football careers.

Career Highlights

Manuel Lanzini’s career highlights include winning the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham United, a historic achievement for the club. He also holds the distinction of scoring the earliest goal in the Superclásico derby, finding the net just 43 seconds into the match for River Plate.

He has also lifted domestic honors such as the Campeonato Carioca with Fluminense and the Torneo Final with River Plate. His journey has taken him through significant spells in Argentina, Brazil, the UAE, and England.

Signature Quote

“Think, believe, dream and dare.”

