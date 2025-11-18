50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

by

Take a look around. The roads, houses, paths and apartments that we see and utilize every single day were all made and designed by people with a lot of education. Being an architect is not easy, after all. But sometimes no amount of research or education can prepare someone for what humans will actually choose to do.
The “Desire Path” online group is dedicated to those hilarious and wholesome examples of humans and animals actually making their own shortcuts. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and personal examples in the comments section below.

#1 Now This Is Awesome, Railway Desire Path

Abandoned railway through a forest that’s been walked for years.

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/AdministrativeBag355

#2 Wrocław, Poland – The Desire To Be Further Away From The Road

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/SylvanianCuties

#3 Does This Count? It’s The Path This Cat & The Local Raccoons Take Across My Backyard

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/CleverSeedling

#4 The Desire Path Got Paved Out And Shifted Half A Meter To The Left

I remember the original desire path, the city decited to add a sort of pavement but the distance of the stones from each other makes it extremely uncomfortable to walk on, nevermind if you have a stroller or something. It got sorted rather quickly, people just dont use the pavement.

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: mikul444

#5 They Gave In And Paved The Way People Have Been Using For 40 Years

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/PharthSharth

#6 Strongest Desire Path I’ve Ever Seen

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: Ybnjamie

#7 The Bricks Are A Pain In The Feet

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/onairmastering

#8 Cat Path In Action

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/astronemma

#9 Tiny Path To Avoid The Bumps

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/AtmospherePositive57

#10 Path From A Tram Station To A McDonald’s Restaurant. They Even Built Stairs

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/EcstaticFollowing715

#11 The Field Next To Where I Live In Edinburgh Is Filled Little Desire Paths

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/charlietoday

#12 Joplin, Mo

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Braina1334

#13 Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: IH3DG

#14 They Can’t Live With Their Own Failure

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/MedicMisko

#15 Infinite Puddle Desire Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/cheezcakep

#16 Found This Cheeky One Walking The Doggo

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: BillyBigBalls_

#17 A Very Belgian Solution In Antwerp

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/hesapmakinesi

#18 Bizarre Path In Geelong Australia

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: Dude-Oh-Duuuuuude

#19 Small But Worthy (Illinois)

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/IAmRyanMan7

#20 My Dog’s Everyday Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Velnica

#21 As It Turns Out, Cows Have Desire Paths, Too! The Black Dots On The Left Of The Picture Are The Cows. Taken From A Low Flying Aircraft

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Your_Answer_Is_No

#22 You Cannot Stop The Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Marshallton

#23 High Volume Interchange

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/eenachtdrie

#24 No One Wants To Use The Stairs At The End Of The Bridge

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/TertioRationem3

#25 LOL

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/luvshac

#26 I Wonder If Anyone Actually Goes Through The Gate

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/EllieIsNotOldYet

#27 Steep Desire Path, To Avoid A Slick Gravel Section. Lake District, UK

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/paxolotl

#28 People Avoiding A UK Superstition – Walking Under Street Signs Is Bad Luck

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: poppykart

#29 Vienna. Austria

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: lilzip77

#30 A Path Where People Don’t Want To Go Side To Side

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Krestenub

#31 The Rare “Convenient Detour” Desire Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/HerbziKal

#32 Humans Don’t Like The Nice Windy Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Zarathustrategy

#33 Path Of Traffic Violation

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source:  u/Iron_wolf_69420

#34 This Desire Path Around A Truck That’s Always Parked In The Same Place At My Work

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#35 The Crispest Desire Path I Have Ever Seen Irl

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Naturenurturenickers

#36 Desire Path Accepted

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Major-tomm

#37 Flower Desire Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Capart189

#38 Government Mandated Desire Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/FullMetalToaster

#39 I Guess People Will Still Use This Desired Path

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source:  u/Starrxs

#40 Short But Insanely Deep

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/garfieldsfatass

#41 It’s Rats

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/1dontknowanythingy

#42 Desire Path At My College Campus, I Use This Bad Boy All The Time 👌

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Adumb__Adam

#43 It Saves 3 Seconds… Worth It

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#44 Path On The Pyrenees Mountains

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/CivBinky

#45 Local Walmart

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Consistent_Farm8844

#46 A Desire Path I Came Across While Walking Home From College

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/DatsLimerickCity

#47 Welcome

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/ManBehindtheLens

#48 Why Is This A Desire Path?

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source:  u/ABoxIsMyHome

#49 Desire Path Through Fence

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/PichDereck

#50 Found A Desire Step At An Apartment Parking Lot

50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/LawAndRugby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
92 Big Dogs Caring For Little Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles In Toronto
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Here’s Why Ellen DeGeneres Will Remain a Sweetheart Despite All That’s Happened
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Crappy Wildlife Photos That Are So Bad They’re Good (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Hunt Vs. Real Life-How Close Are We?
3 min read
May, 31, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.