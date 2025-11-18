50 Times Urban Planners Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In ‘Desire Paths’ (New Pics)

Take a look around. The roads, houses, paths and apartments that we see and utilize every single day were all made and designed by people with a lot of education. Being an architect is not easy, after all. But sometimes no amount of research or education can prepare someone for what humans will actually choose to do.
The “Desire Path” online group is dedicated to those hilarious and wholesome examples of humans and animals actually making their own shortcuts. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and personal examples in the comments section below.
#1 Now This Is Awesome, Railway Desire Path
Abandoned railway through a forest that’s been walked for years.
Image source: u/AdministrativeBag355
#2 Wrocław, Poland – The Desire To Be Further Away From The Road
Image source: u/SylvanianCuties
#3 Does This Count? It’s The Path This Cat & The Local Raccoons Take Across My Backyard
Image source: u/CleverSeedling
#4 The Desire Path Got Paved Out And Shifted Half A Meter To The Left
I remember the original desire path, the city decited to add a sort of pavement but the distance of the stones from each other makes it extremely uncomfortable to walk on, nevermind if you have a stroller or something. It got sorted rather quickly, people just dont use the pavement.
Image source: mikul444
#5 They Gave In And Paved The Way People Have Been Using For 40 Years
Image source: u/PharthSharth
#6 Strongest Desire Path I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Ybnjamie
#7 The Bricks Are A Pain In The Feet
Image source: u/onairmastering
#8 Cat Path In Action
Image source: u/astronemma
#9 Tiny Path To Avoid The Bumps
Image source: u/AtmospherePositive57
#10 Path From A Tram Station To A McDonald’s Restaurant. They Even Built Stairs
Image source: u/EcstaticFollowing715
#11 The Field Next To Where I Live In Edinburgh Is Filled Little Desire Paths
Image source: u/charlietoday
#12 Joplin, Mo
Image source: u/Braina1334
#13 Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City
Image source: IH3DG
#14 They Can’t Live With Their Own Failure
Image source: u/MedicMisko
#15 Infinite Puddle Desire Path
Image source: u/cheezcakep
#16 Found This Cheeky One Walking The Doggo
Image source: BillyBigBalls_
#17 A Very Belgian Solution In Antwerp
Image source: u/hesapmakinesi
#18 Bizarre Path In Geelong Australia
Image source: Dude-Oh-Duuuuuude
#19 Small But Worthy (Illinois)
Image source: u/IAmRyanMan7
#20 My Dog’s Everyday Path
Image source: u/Velnica
#21 As It Turns Out, Cows Have Desire Paths, Too! The Black Dots On The Left Of The Picture Are The Cows. Taken From A Low Flying Aircraft
Image source: u/Your_Answer_Is_No
#22 You Cannot Stop The Path
Image source: u/Marshallton
#23 High Volume Interchange
Image source: u/eenachtdrie
#24 No One Wants To Use The Stairs At The End Of The Bridge
Image source: u/TertioRationem3
#25 LOL
Image source: u/luvshac
#26 I Wonder If Anyone Actually Goes Through The Gate
Image source: u/EllieIsNotOldYet
#27 Steep Desire Path, To Avoid A Slick Gravel Section. Lake District, UK
Image source: u/paxolotl
#28 People Avoiding A UK Superstition – Walking Under Street Signs Is Bad Luck
Image source: poppykart
#29 Vienna. Austria
Image source: lilzip77
#30 A Path Where People Don’t Want To Go Side To Side
Image source: u/Krestenub
#31 The Rare “Convenient Detour” Desire Path
Image source: u/HerbziKal
#32 Humans Don’t Like The Nice Windy Path
Image source: u/Zarathustrategy
#33 Path Of Traffic Violation
Image source: u/Iron_wolf_69420
#34 This Desire Path Around A Truck That’s Always Parked In The Same Place At My Work
Image source: anon
#35 The Crispest Desire Path I Have Ever Seen Irl
Image source: u/Naturenurturenickers
#36 Desire Path Accepted
Image source: u/Major-tomm
#37 Flower Desire Path
Image source: u/Capart189
#38 Government Mandated Desire Path
Image source: u/FullMetalToaster
#39 I Guess People Will Still Use This Desired Path
Image source: u/Starrxs
#40 Short But Insanely Deep
Image source: u/garfieldsfatass
#41 It’s Rats
Image source: u/1dontknowanythingy
#42 Desire Path At My College Campus, I Use This Bad Boy All The Time 👌
Image source: u/Adumb__Adam
#43 It Saves 3 Seconds… Worth It
Image source: anon
#44 Path On The Pyrenees Mountains
Image source: u/CivBinky
#45 Local Walmart
Image source: u/Consistent_Farm8844
#46 A Desire Path I Came Across While Walking Home From College
Image source: u/DatsLimerickCity
#47 Welcome
Image source: u/ManBehindtheLens
#48 Why Is This A Desire Path?
Image source: u/ABoxIsMyHome
#49 Desire Path Through Fence
Image source: u/PichDereck
#50 Found A Desire Step At An Apartment Parking Lot
Image source: u/LawAndRugby
