21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

There is no doubt that AI is developing rapidly and every day we see how advanced it is already, just to be even more shocked the next day to discover some more possibilities it has to offer. The points of view people have about this technology are rather diverse. Some of them are amazed and excited to see how much it helps in their everyday tasks, while others hate it for sourcing its “skills” and inspirations from other, real artists. There are also some people who maybe have heard something about it, but they do not care to explore this topic.
More and more software has started introducing features based on AI. Adobe is no different. Very recently, Photoshop released the new tool, AI Generative Fill, allowing, for example, removing unwanted objects from the background, adding objects to the image, or extending the canvas. Twitter user StepnEurope decided to test the newest feature and use it for extending his favorite memes and photographs. We must say, the effects of this experiment are quite impressive! Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you have yet to play around with Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill.
#1 Disaster Girl
Image source: @StepnEurope
#2 Think About It
Image source: @StepnEurope
#3 Lunch Atop A Skyscraper, 1932
Image source: @StepnEurope
#4 Hide The Pain Harold
Image source: @StepnEurope
#5 Distracted Boyfriend
Image source: @StepnEurope
#6 Side-Eye Chloe
Image source: @StepnEurope
#7 Afghan Girl (Sharbat Gula) By Steve Mccurry
Image source: @StepnEurope
#8 Einstein’s Tongue
Image source: @StepnEurope
#9 Bigfoot, Patterson-Gimlin Film
Image source: @StepnEurope
#10 Woman Yelling At A Cat
Image source: @StepnEurope
#11 Loch Ness Monster
Image source: @StepnEurope
#12 Sadie, A Cotton Mill Spinner By Lewin Hine
Image source: @StepnEurope
#13 Change My Mind
Image source: @StepnEurope
#14 Migrant Mother By Dorothea Lange
Image source: @StepnEurope
#15 Ancient Aliens
Image source: @StepnEurope
#16 Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11
Image source: @StepnEurope
#17 Exit 12
Image source: @StepnEurope
#18 I Bet He’s Thinking About Other
Image source: @StepnEurope
#19 Americans Raising The Flag On Iwo Jima Wwii
Image source: @StepnEurope
#20 Man Jumping The Puddle By Henri Cartier-Bresson’s
Image source: @StepnEurope
#21 American Troops Approaching Omaha Beach In World War II
Image source: @StepnEurope
