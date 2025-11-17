21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

by

There is no doubt that AI is developing rapidly and every day we see how advanced it is already, just to be even more shocked the next day to discover some more possibilities it has to offer. The points of view people have about this technology are rather diverse. Some of them are amazed and excited to see how much it helps in their everyday tasks, while others hate it for sourcing its “skills” and inspirations from other, real artists. There are also some people who maybe have heard something about it, but they do not care to explore this topic.

More and more software has started introducing features based on AI. Adobe is no different. Very recently, Photoshop released the new tool, AI Generative Fill, allowing, for example, removing unwanted objects from the background, adding objects to the image, or extending the canvas. Twitter user StepnEurope decided to test the newest feature and use it for extending his favorite memes and photographs. We must say, the effects of this experiment are quite impressive! Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you have yet to play around with Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Disaster Girl

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#2 Think About It

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#3 Lunch Atop A Skyscraper, 1932

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#4 Hide The Pain Harold

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#5 Distracted Boyfriend

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#6 Side-Eye Chloe

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#7 Afghan Girl (Sharbat Gula) By Steve Mccurry

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#8 Einstein’s Tongue

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#9 Bigfoot, Patterson-Gimlin Film

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#10 Woman Yelling At A Cat

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#11 Loch Ness Monster

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#12 Sadie, A Cotton Mill Spinner By Lewin Hine

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#13 Change My Mind

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#14 Migrant Mother By Dorothea Lange

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#15 Ancient Aliens

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#16 Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#17 Exit 12

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#18 I Bet He’s Thinking About Other

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#19 Americans Raising The Flag On Iwo Jima Wwii

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#20 Man Jumping The Puddle By Henri Cartier-Bresson’s

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

#21 American Troops Approaching Omaha Beach In World War II

21 Images That Reveal Hidden Scenes Of Famous Images, Made By Twitter User Who Tested The Newest Photoshop Feature

Image source: @StepnEurope

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whenever He Goes Diving, This Shark Comes To Cuddle With Him (This Has Been Going On For 7 Years)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Pics Of My Sisters’ Bedroom After I Restyled Its Walls To Look Like Scenery From The Legend Of Zelda
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Comment At Your Own Risk”: TikToker Goes Viral For Trolling Bullies By Getting Them Tattooed
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Five Storylines We Wish Are Explored on Selling Sunset Season 5
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2022
How Do You Qualify to Be on “The Bachelorette?”
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2020
23 Great Gift Ideas For Cat Lovers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.