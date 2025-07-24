Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

If you could combine three animals into one, which ones would you pick? A pig, a sheep, and a dog? Well, there’s no need to camp outside of the geneticist cloner’s office any longer, because the Mangalitsa pig fits the bill! Its curly hair give it a sheep-like appearance, and some breeders say it’s as good natured as a dog. But wait, there’s more.

This Hungarian breed also fought communism. Kind of. It practically disappeared from its native land under communism, but was saved in 1989 after the fall of the Berlin Wall by animal geneticist Peter Toth. Now, this brave survivor of a totalitarian regime can once again roam free in secure pens around the globe!

More info: (h/t: mymodernmet)

#1

Image source: dregelyvar.hu

Image source: dregelyvar.hu

#2

Image source:  SkyMuffin

Image source:  SkyMuffin

#3

Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

#4

Image source: Dalby Farm

Image source: Dalby Farm

#5

Image source: Elisabeth Eidjord

Image source: Elisabeth Eidjord

#6

Image source: 4hektarai

Image source: 4hektarai

#7

Image source: Dalby Farm

Image source: Dalby Farm

#8

Image source: Dalby Farm

Image source: Dalby Farm

#9

Image source: hipposticks

Image source: hipposticks

#10

Image source: Kicsinyul

Image source: Kicsinyul

#11

Image source: Paul White

Image source: Paul White

#12

Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

#13

Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

Image source: zoochat.com

#14

Image source: motoyoyogigiven

Image source: motoyoyogigiven

#15

Image source: ewen foster

Image source: ewen foster

#16

Image source: barauxfolies

Image source: barauxfolies

#17

Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery

Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery

#18

Image source: SkyMuffin

Image source: SkyMuffin

#19

Image source: sonyayongjames

Image source: sonyayongjames

#20

Image source: rixmccormack_

Image source: rixmccormack_

#21

Image source: alifemoreordinary

Image source: alifemoreordinary

#22

Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery

Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery

#23

Image source: ruthmacvan

Image source: ruthmacvan

#24

Image source: larajames1

Image source: larajames1

#25

Image source: steffymoran

Image source: steffymoran

#26

Image source: hotpinkemily

Image source: hotpinkemily

#27

Image source: Tim Ford

Image source: Tim Ford

#28

Image source: finedining

Image source: finedining

#29

Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

#30

Image source: boredpanda.com

Image source: boredpanda.com

