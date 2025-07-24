Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs

If you could combine three animals into one, which ones would you pick? A pig, a sheep, and a dog? Well, there’s no need to camp outside of the geneticist cloner’s office any longer, because the Mangalitsa pig fits the bill! Its curly hair give it a sheep-like appearance, and some breeders say it’s as good natured as a dog. But wait, there’s more.
This Hungarian breed also fought communism. Kind of. It practically disappeared from its native land under communism, but was saved in 1989 after the fall of the Berlin Wall by animal geneticist Peter Toth. Now, this brave survivor of a totalitarian regime can once again roam free in secure pens around the globe!
More info: (h/t: mymodernmet)
#1
Image source: dregelyvar.hu
#2
Image source: SkyMuffin
#3
#4
Image source: Dalby Farm
#5
Image source: Elisabeth Eidjord
#6
Image source: 4hektarai
#7
Image source: Dalby Farm
#8
Image source: Dalby Farm
#9
Image source: hipposticks
#10
Image source: Kicsinyul
#11
Image source: Paul White
#12
#13
Image source: zoochat.com
#14
Image source: motoyoyogigiven
#15
Image source: ewen foster
#16
Image source: barauxfolies
#17
Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery
#18
Image source: SkyMuffin
#19
Image source: sonyayongjames
#20
Image source: rixmccormack_
#21
Image source: alifemoreordinary
#22
Image source: Brynheulog Rare Breeds & Butchery
#23
Image source: ruthmacvan
#24
Image source: larajames1
#25
Image source: steffymoran
#26
Image source: hotpinkemily
#27
Image source: Tim Ford
#28
Image source: finedining
#29
#30
Image source: boredpanda.com
Follow Us