GF Breaks Up With BF Who Suddenly Expected Her To Wear A Headscarf After Marriage

Marrying someone who’s not from the same religion happens more often than you would expect. Although it’s extremely romantic to know that love can transcend race, religion, gender, and culture, it’s important to consider the speedbumps that might appear along the way.
For this interreligious couple, traditions suddenly proved to be a big obstacle in their relationship, and they couldn’t find a compromise. The woman, although heartbroken, told netizens exactly what went down and why she couldn’t accept his demands.
Non-traditional Muslim boyfriend suddenly wants girlfriend to wear a headscarf and cover her hair, she throws down an ultimatum that he can never possibly follow through with
The poster’s boyfriend, who was never traditional, suddenly told her she had to wear a headscarf after their engagement
The couple began arguing about it because the woman didn’t want to cover her head, she told him she’d only do it if he grew his foreskin back
The couple broke up over the issue, and the ex-boyfriend’s dad revealed that it was actually the man’s traditional uncle who brainwashed him to force his girlfriend to wear a headscarf
The man’s uncle, who is very traditional, treated the poster’s ex-boyfriend like his son and kept giving him advice
The traditional uncle had previously also influenced his nephew to enforce traditions on a girlfriend, which is why his past relationship had ended
Although the poster doesn’t believe her ex will change his mind, she said she still hopes he comes to his senses in the future and reaches out to her
Despite the breakup, the man’s parents treated the poster well, his mom brought dinner and clarified why he behaved the way he did, and his father even apologized on his behalf
Interreligious relationships require a lot of trust, patience, and empathy as the two people try to understand and adapt to each other’s cultures. Despite the difficulties, it seems like more people are open to this lifestyle since almost four in ten Americans have gotten married to someone from a different religion. Interfaith marriages are also very common among unmarried people who live with their partner.
The woman explained that she had been with her partner for 1.5 years and that he never seemed to be a traditional type of guy. Suddenly, out of the blue, he demanded that she wear a headscarf after marriage, but she was not on board with the idea and refused to give in. This did not go down well with the guy.
When it comes to interfaith marriages, it’s essential to discuss these topics and expectations beforehand, especially if it’s important to one partner. That’s probably why certain religious groups like Hindus, Muslims, and Mormons are likelier to marry someone who is from the same religion and culture as them. It helps to prevent these kinds of misunderstandings.
The problem is that the man let his traditional uncle influence his opinion. He had previously said that he’d never force the poster to cover her hair, but after discussing things with his uncle, he did a complete 180. It seems like the uncle, a very conservative person, believed that it was his duty to set his nephew on the right path.
Just like the couple in this post, folks in interreligious relationships might face a lot of family pressure. Traditional families or community members might force their beliefs on the couple. It’s often considered wrong to contradict one’s elders, and hence, their opinions might also hold a lot of weight.
Along with the stress of other people’s beliefs and judgments, interfaith couples might also struggle if they don’t discuss important issues. Topics like marriage and having children are so closely intertwined with religion that it’s essential to tackle them early on. This will help the partners judge their compatibility and understand if their relationship can actually work.
The man in this post also needed to do some self-reflection and figure out what really mattered to him. Instead, he kept getting swayed by his uncle’s opinions rather than thinking for himself and figuring out if those traditions were actually important to him.
His indecisiveness already cost him two relationships so far! But, if he can break free from his conservative uncle’s chokehold, he might still have a chance with the poster. She obviously cares for him, but luckily, not so much as to give up on her principles.
What would you have done if you were in her position? Do you think she handled it correctly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Netizens took the woman’s side and also urged her to keep in touch with the guy’s parents because they were truly gems
