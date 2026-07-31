Man’s Viral Costco Chicken Clip Sparks Concern As Viewers Notice Dark Nail Stripe, Expert Explains What It Means

Marcus, a TikTok creator, recently found himself at the center of an unexpected health scare after viewers noticed a dark vertical stripe running down one of his thumbnails while he was opening a package of Costco chicken.
The comments on the video were quickly flooded with warnings urging him to get the mark examined, as many believed it resembled subungual melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer.
One viewer commented, “That stripe on your nail could be melanoma! If you’re able, please get it checked out!!!!” while another warned, “Please get your thumb checked for cancer if it’s a mark under the nail.”
Viewers feared the dark vertical stripe on Marcus’ thumbnail could be a rare form of nail melanoma
Image credits: marcusthephoto
Nail melanoma, medically known as subungual melanoma, is a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer that develops beneath the fingernails or toenails.
It begins in the melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells located in the nail matrix, the tissue beneath the cuticle that produces new nail growth.
While hundreds of concerned viewers urged Marcus to have the unusual nail mark examined, some commenters suggested there could be a less alarming explanation.
However, viewers still pointed out that while a dark streak beneath the nail can have many harmless explanations, it should never be ignored without a medical evaluation.
“Dark lines in your nails COULD be a sign of cancer, but that doesn’t mean you have it. Still should get checked, better safe than sorry,” one viewer wrote.
Image credits: marcusthephoto
Amid the growing concern, Bored Panda spoke with multiple dermatology experts, who explained what dark nail streaks can indicate, how often they turn out to be harmless, and when medical evaluation becomes essential.
Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based skincare expert and aesthetic practitioner, explained that lighting, shadows, and video quality can all dramatically affect how a nail appears.
Dermatologists say it’s impossible to diagnose nail melanoma from a viral TikTok video alone
Image credits: marcusthephoto
“What would make me recommend further evaluation is not simply the presence of a dark line, but changes over time, such as the streak becoming wider, changing color, becoming more irregular, or spreading onto the skin around the nail.”
She added that nail changes should always be assessed in context rather than judged from a single image.
Image credits: mattypowz.md
“The nail can sometimes reveal changes happening underneath the surface, so it’s about looking at the overall pattern rather than reacting to one photograph or one viral moment,” she explained.
Dr. Monica Li, a double board-certified dermatologist and founder of Vancouver Skin MD, echoed that advice, noting that while the streak seen in Marcus’ video understandably caught viewers’ attention, only an in-person medical evaluation can determine whether it is cause for concern.
“From the TikTok video, the dark streak’s color intensity stands out, as does its length spanning the entire thumbnail, from the cuticle to the nail edge,” she said.
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
She explained that a dermatologist would generally recommend further evaluation if a dark streak is new, changing, associated with abnormalities of the nail or surrounding skin, or accompanied by symptoms such as pain.
While a dark vertical streak beneath the nail doesn’t automatically indicate melanoma, dermatologists say certain features are more concerning than others and should never be ignored.
Dr. Monica explained that one of the biggest warning signs is a band that changes over time rather than remaining stable.
She said physicians pay close attention to a streak that is wider than 3 millimeters, has irregular borders, or appears wider at the base near the cuticle before narrowing toward the tip, as these changes may suggest a growing lesion beneath the nail.
Color can also provide important clues.
According to her, a uniform brown band is generally less concerning than one containing multiple shades of brown, black, or grey, or one with blurred, uneven borders.
Several warning signs can make a dark nail streak more concerning than an ordinary pigment band
Image credits: balconesdermatologyandaest5208
She added that dermatologists also look for a feature known as Hutchinson’s sign, where the pigment spreads beyond the nail onto the surrounding skin or cuticle.
Changes affecting the nail itself can also warrant further investigation.
Dr. Li explained that splitting, cracking, or crumbling of the nail plate directly over the pigmented band, as well as pain, bleeding, or the development of a lump beneath the nail, should all prompt medical evaluation.
Dr. Gizem agreed that the most important factor is whether the streak changes over time.
Image credits: mr.talayken0
“People should pay attention to change. A nail streak that becomes wider, develops multiple colors, has uneven borders, or looks different compared with the other nails should be assessed,” she said.
She also encouraged people not to compare their nails solely with images circulating online.
“Real-life nail changes can be subtle, and a dermatologist can often spot patterns that are difficult for someone to judge themselves.”
Although nail melanoma accounts for only a small percentage of all melanoma cases, dermatologists say it is often diagnosed later than other forms of skin cancer because many people mistake it for a harmless bruise or normal nail pigmentation.
Image credits: Leeloo The First/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to Dr. Li, that delay can have serious consequences.
“Nail melanoma is uncommon but often associated with poorer outcomes due to a delay in diagnosis,” she said.
She explained that patients frequently assume the dark streak is simply a chronic bruise or post-inflammatory pigmentation, while physicians may also mistake the condition for more common nail disorders.
Early-stage disease can be especially easy to overlook because it is often painless and may even be hidden beneath nail polish.
Nail melanoma is considered rare, but experts say delayed diagnosis can make it far more dangerous
Image credits: Chermiti Mohamed/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Li added that nail melanoma can also progress quickly because of where it develops.
“Early detection of nail melanoma is crucial as its location is close to a rich vascular and lymphatic network, allowing the tumor to progress quickly to an invasive stage,” she emphasized. “Hence, a timely biopsy and treatment are critical for survival.”
Dr. Gizem agreed that the location of the cancer makes it particularly challenging to recognize.
“Many people don’t realize skin cancer can develop beneath the nail, so a dark streak is often dismissed as a bruise, pigmentation or another benign nail change. As a result, they may delay seeking medical advice,” she explained.
Image credits: 4drmoz
She added that the nail itself can conceal early warning signs.
“The nail hides the skin underneath, meaning changes can sometimes progress before they become obvious. That’s why early assessment is so important, as it gives doctors the best opportunity to investigate suspicious changes before they become more advanced.”
Although Marcus has not yet shared the results of his medical appointment, dermatologists say the conversation surrounding his viral video serves as a useful reminder to pay attention to new or changing nail abnormalities.
Image credits: Kaboompics/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to Dr. Li, “If there is a new dark streak that appears, or shows any of the warning signs mentioned earlier, seek urgent care from a dermatologist or family physician — that is, within one to two weeks.”
Li explained that the assessment typically begins with a detailed medical history and an examination using a dermatoscope, a specialized magnifying device that allows physicians to closely inspect the nail and surrounding skin.
Experts urge people to treat viral online videos as a reminder to get checked, not as a medical diagnosis
“If dermoscopic features are worrisome, a nail matrix biopsy may be performed to rule out melanoma,” she added.
Dr. Seymenoglu also emphasized that awareness should never be confused with diagnosis.
“Social media can raise awareness of potential symptoms, but it should never replace professional medical advice,” she said. “The danger is that awareness can quickly turn into self-diagnosis.”
Image credits: Edward Jenner/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“Medicine is about context, not just appearance,” she added.
Dr. Gizem also encouraged people to use social media as a starting point for asking questions rather than answering them.
“Use social media to raise questions, not to answer them,” she said. “If something doesn’t seem right, speak to a healthcare professional rather than trying to work it out yourself.”
The overwhelming response prompted Marcus to address the growing concern in a follow-up TikTok posted on Thursday, July 30.
Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (not the actual photo)
In his caption, he wrote, “Trying to secure an appointment and also some promising news from my PCP.”
In the comments beneath the update, the creator also reassured followers that he had already taken the next step, writing, “Appointment secured for Friday [July 31].”
As of this writing, he has not shared the outcome of that appointment or whether the streak was linked to any underlying medical condition.
“I’ve had a dark line on my thumb nail for years now and always wondered what it was, so let us know!” one confused user commented
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