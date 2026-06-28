Temptation Island Season 3 Is Casting — Here’s How To Apply 

Tempation Island Season 3 has received the green light at Netflix after Season 2’s strong performance. Days after its release, the dating series’ second outing pulled in over 21 million viewing hours and claimed a spot among the streamer’s global top 10 shows. Season 2 concluded with three of its four couples choosing to part ways, including Sydney, who walked away from Mikey, her partner of nearly two years, and proclaimed her love for Xzavier, one of the tempters she met on the show.
Following Season 2’s explosive ending, the dating reality series is set to return for another experiment that will strengthen or mar the relationships of couples at a crossroads. Netflix confirmed the renewal for a third installment, inviting applications from fans who want to be on the show. The application is open to couples who want to test their loyalty and singles eager to be a part of the show’s experiment.
Who Is Eligible To Apply For Temptation Island Season 3?
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TEMPTATION ISLAND S2 IS NOW PLAYING on Netflix 🚨 #TemptationIsland
The application is open to adults who are at least 21 years old or will attain that age before June 1, 2026, when the third season is expected to start filming. Apart from the age criteria, applicants are expected to be available to participate in production for roughly four weeks. While the dates are subject to change, production has been scheduled to kick off in late May and run through the end of June. Participants must also be willing to travel to international locations for filming.
Applicants must also verify their identity and eligibility by presenting government-issued identification. U.S. citizens must provide a valid United States passport that remains valid for at least six months after participating in the show and has no travel restrictions. The same requirements apply to legal residents of the United States, though these applicants must present a valid visa alongside a passport issued by their country of origin.
Yes, non-Americans can also apply for Temptation Island Season 3. The application is open to citizens of other countries, provided they meet the age and filming schedule requirements. As stated in Trade Winds Production’s casting call, applicants who are not U.S. citizens or legal residents must possess a valid passport issued by their country of origin. The passport must remain valid for at least six months after their participation in the show ends. Also, it must not have any restrictions on travel to any country in the world for any reason.
What Details Will I Be Required To Provide?
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Apart from basic personal details and recent photographs of themselves, applicants are required to indicate whether they are applying as a couple or as single participants. While single applicants must state the reason for their desire to be part of the show, couples are required to answer that alongside details about their relationship. They are particularly required to disclose the obstacles or conflicts they have overcome as a couple, as well as whether they have children together.
In addition to the above, prospective participants must disclose whether they have any relationship or link to the show’s producer, Tradewinds Production, its streaming platform, Netflix, or anyone involved in the development, production, or distribution of the show. The streaming giant and the production company will consider this while making casting decisions.
How To Apply For Temptation Island Season 3
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Part One of The Temptation Island S2 Reunion, exclusively on The Viall Files. 4.22.26. Join us on YouTube @8pm ET! Part Two premieres 4.24.26 @8pm ET! #viallfiles #temptationisland #netflix #reunion
Singles and couples who want to apply for the third season of the dating series on Netflix can do so at temptationislandcasting.tv. Applicants will find eligibility criteria and details of the application process on the website. Among other things, candidates will be considered based on personality traits and relationship dynamics expected from potential cast members. For starters, the show is looking for couples who want to prove their commitment and singles searching for love.
Since the series was revamped for Netflix, only two couples have remained together after testing their fidelity. Season 1’s Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi strengthened their bond on the show, got engaged shortly after, and are now planning their dream wedding. In Season 2, only Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace remained together after the experiment. The couple believes their relationship has improved since their time on the show. They are now working towards moving in together. Check out 5 behind-the-scenes facts about Ryan Gosling’s space sci-fi, Project: Hail Mary.
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