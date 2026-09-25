Man Figures That The Source of His Relationship Probelms Is GF Landing On The Wrong Side Of TikTok

We have a lot to thank social media for. Over the years, countless people have reunited with friends and family, and some have even found partners through apps that sit in our back pockets.
But denying how harmful social media can be is like putting on a blindfold and trying to find a needle in a haystack. The good and the bad go hand in hand. And surely, we’ve all said, “I’m gonna delete my socials,” but realistically, it’s almost impossible to actually do it, and one man on r/BoyDinnerDiaries shared his delicious-looking burrito, along with a story about how he wished his girlfriend was one of those people leaving the algorithms behind.
More and more people are turning to social media to decide how they should think and act
user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A man realized his girlfriend had been acting cold towards him, and after some time, he realized it was all because of TikTok
prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)
benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Specialists indicate that algorithms exploit implicit bias to drive people into the platforms
EmilyStock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Many netizens also turn to algorithms for social validation, erasing nuance altogether
Readers pointed out how easy it is to get swept by mob mentality on social media
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