Guy Ruins Cousin’s And His Ex’s Wedding By Giving The Most Savage Speech Ever: “You Ruined My Life”

Sometimes, we don’t get a say in what happens to us—only how we react to it. So when Reddit user RandomNameNumber3 walked in on his girlfriend and cousin in his own bed, he decided to cut them both off without a word, choosing silence over confrontation.
Years later, however, he was asked to be the best man at their wedding. He said yes—not out of forgiveness, of course, but because he had a plan to finally face them and show them the impact of their actions.
This man couldn’t forgive his cousin for stealing his girlfriend
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
So when he went to their wedding, he made sure both families found out how they got together
Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RandomNameNumber3
As reactions poured in, the author of the post replied to several people, sharing more details about the ordeal
[Call out OP]
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