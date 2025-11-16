Guy Gets Annoyed At A Toddler At A Café Because He Wants To Use It As His Office, The Kid’s Mom Calls Him Out

Recently, a mom of a toddler turned to Mumsnet, a popular UK forum for parents, to ask if she was being unreasonable in a recent incident at a cafe.
According to the frustrated mom, she was having breakfast with her toddler when a man was taking a teams call at a nearby table.
“Toddler was being good as gold in my opinion,” mom explained, adding that the child was babbling and singing but it wasn’t loud. The guy in a video meeting was clearly not happy, rolling his eyes and huffing at them, so the mom did what she thought was reasonable in the situation.
A mom wonders if she went too far by confronting a man who kept huffing and eye-rolling at her and her toddler in a coffee shop
Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)
Credits: Swiftswatch
Remote work in cafes has been getting more and more popular, but not every establishment welcomes remote workers
In the post-pandemic world, remote work has become a norm. And while coffeehouses have always offered remote workers a great alternative to their tiny apartments, away from roommates, family members, pets and kids, recently, the trend has been soaring.
However, not every establishment that sells coffee is well-suited for remote work, experts warn. Luka Sanchez, the owner of Common Grounds Lounge Cafe in Jefferson Valley, New York told Insider that in order to see if remote workers are welcome in a particular cafe, you need to look for a strong WiFi connection and plenty of power outlets. Plenty of seating is another important factor that doesn’t limit people for how long they want to stay.
The mom added this comment explaining her point of view
“The key is to be considerate of other customers,” an expert says about remote work in cafes
Bored Panda reached out to Beth Collier, a communication, creativity, & leadership consultant, to find out what an expert has to say about working remotely in cafes. Beth believes that when it comes to calls in cafes, courtesy is key.
“If a cafe isn’t crowded, it can be OK to have a call, but the key is to be considerate of other customers,” she said. Moreover, Beth suggests “wearing headphones at a minimum, and be mindful of your volume when you are speaking.”
Another point of consideration, Beth added, is to “remember you’re taking a table from other customers, so don’t nurse one coffee and sit in a cafe for hours!”
Image credits: Colin Lee (not the actual photo)
“It’s unreasonable to expect other customers to be silent if you’re on a video call in the cafe”
Beth argues that it’s unreasonable to expect other customers to be silent if you’re on a video call in the cafe.
“A cafe is primarily a place to eat/drink, though many may use it as an extended office,” she said. It’s wise to remember that a cafe is not a library, or an office, and as with so many situations, consideration is key, Beth told us.
When asked about this particular incident, Beth commented: “Based on what I read, the mother was not unreasonable. Children can be noisy – but they aren’t intentionally trying to disturb someone’s call or work.”
Moreover, according to the communication and leadership consultant, in a cafe, loud kids (and adults!) are always a risk. “If you need a quiet place to make/take a call, a cafe may not be the best option. The key in any of these situations is consideration – and kindness!” Beth concluded.
Image credits: Hannah Wei (not the actual photo)
Many people expressed their support for the author
Some coffee house owners are annoyed at remote workers who get too comfortable and don’t care about their products
Some coffee house owners, however, have been annoyed by remote workers who feel too comfortable with bringing their office to a cafe. “We have people come in and without even looking at the menu, ask us if our WiFi works and is it strong and stable,” Katrin Möller from Kat’s Coffee, in Thalpe, Sri Lanka says.
“It doesn’t feel good, when you put all your energy and love into your product and it is very clear that your product is more or less a nuisance, because they have to order something so they can stay, right?”
Moreover, some remote workers may annoy coffee house owners and staff by trying to not spend money while getting a table at their establishment. However, experts say that if you are unable to afford products or want to save money, it’s better to pick public libraries and parks as spaces for remote work.
Others had different views about the whole situation
Follow Us