Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

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Not every agreement needs to be written by a lawyer and signed in triplicate. In many cases, a handshake is enough, especially when you’re dealing with someone you’ve known and trusted for years.

But as Reddit user Legal-Importance7999 recently learned, even the people you consider family can become surprisingly unpredictable when money enters the picture.

After spending eight months helping build a project car with his buddy, he thought they would split the profit when it was sold. Instead, he was offered pennies while his “friend” planned to use most of the cash to take his girlfriend on a luxury trip.

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

People had a lot to say about the guy getting backstabbed

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

A few days later, he shared an update on the situation

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

Everyone thinks the guy did the right thing by not settling for $500

Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together
Guy Gets Betrayed By Friend After Putting His Heart And Soul To A Project Car They Were Working On Together

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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