“His Face Was Terrifying”: Wife Terrified After Husband Turns “Psychotic”

By the time you’re married, you should really know your partner. After all, the two of you are planning to spend the rest of your lives together.
Reddit user Substantial_Chair588 adored her husband. She loved him deeply, and believed she had an accurate picture of his values, goals, and how he handles challenges.
But one day, something happened that shook her to her core, leaving her questioning everything she thought she knew about him.
As she explained on the subreddit r/AITAH, the man took out his weapon and pointed it directly at her pregnant belly.
This pregnant woman was excited to become a parent, but her husband had a scary episode
Image credits: Omar Lopez / unsplash (not the actual photo)
And now she doesn’t know what to think
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Substantial_Chair588
The incident could’ve ended disastrously
There are at least 49 million households with firearms in the US, and 21 states have safe storage laws where a homeowner can be punished for having unsecured firearms in the home or if a prohibited person accesses one in the home.
In 2021, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the country.
(This equates to 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people – the highest rate since the early 1990s, but still below the peak of 16.3 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 1974.)
Though they tend to get less public attention, gun-related suicides have long accounted for the majority of the figure. In 2021, 54% of all gun-related deaths in the US were suicides (26,328), while 43% were murders (20,958).
However, even if we believe the woman’s husband and accept that he “wasn’t thinking,” it still doesn’t make the entire ordeal any less serious.
During the same year, 549 gun deaths were accidental and 537 involved law enforcement.
About three out of every 100 people will experience an episode of psychosis during their lifetime. When the first one occurs, it is often very frightening, confusing, and distressing, particularly because it is such an unfamiliar experience.
If this was the case this time, hopefully, it will never happen again.
Image credits: kat wilcox / pexels (not the actual photo)
People who read the woman’s story didn’t think she was overreacting at all
Follow Us