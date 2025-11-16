Hey Pandas, What Expression Should We Stop Saying? (Closed)

Any expression can go here, from regional to worldwide.
#1
it always makes me so mad when people say, “im literally gonna kms” as a joke. it’s not funny at all.
#2
oh also, using a mental illness or something similar as an insult like someone saying to their friends, “you’re literally bipolar”
#3
“That’s so gay”
I am gay, Johnathan, so suck on that.
#4
“It’s just a joke bro”
#5
“Just think positive” and other b******t like that! If I could think positively, I wouldn’t’ve had depression!
#6
that autism is a superpower, yea i get the message but its really not a power at all half the time it just gets in the way and when it is good its not normally for good things other people on the spectrum most likely disagree but thats alright
#7
“you’re not fat, your beautiful”
#8
“You’ve got another THING coming.” The whole point of this phrase is that you may have thought wrong, and therefore “You’ve got another THINK coming .”
#9
when people say take a chill pill THE ONLY THING THAT is GOING TO DO IS MAKE US EVEN MORE MAD LIKE DUDE YOU CHILLLLLLLLLLL
sorry im mad at the moment LOL😅 well have a good day
#10
When you make a “joke” about mental illness when you’ve never had one like for example:
“I have ptsd from when x did that”
“Omg, this triggers my ocd” (when you don’t even have it)
“Lol I wanna commit suicide because of [insert very dumb reason]”
“omg, I literally have [insert every mental disorder that’s ever existed] because some quiz on Buzzfeed told me”
Just, don’t trivialize mental disorders if you’ve never had any experience with them. If you do have mental disorders then get help if you can as soon as possible before it turns into something even worse
#11
“Exactly!!!”
I have someone at my workplace say it all the time whenever they agree with something.
As annoying as it can be!!!
#12
The “Sorry, not sorry.” Phrase. Just, if you’re not sorry, say you’re not sorry! You don’t have to waste so many words just to tell me you don’t give a cracker about the damage you caused.
Other one: “f yourself.” I know it’s supposed to mean kill yourself, but doesn’t the word ALSO have a different verb meaning?? You want me to do WHAT to myself? People use the f word in so many ways it kills me. Like, does the word even have meaning anymore? It has so many definitions, it doesn’t actually have any definition.
#13
“It is what it is”. That’s giving up.
Follow Us