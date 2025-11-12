Here’s What Lithuanian Police Officers Did On International Women’s Day, And Women’s Reactions Say It All

Lithuanian police officers are pulling over female drivers even though they did nothing wrong. But today is probably the only day of the year when the ladies love it. Just like in the past, the cops of this tiny European country are bringing flowers to the streets to congratulate them on International Women’s Day.
Some seem surprised, some maybe even flustered, but all of them look really happy to receive a tulip instead of a ticket. The flowers are being given out to women in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, and other smaller cities all over the country.
Image credits: Lietuvos policija
