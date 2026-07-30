“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

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It sounds cliché almost every time, but couples could prevent so many fights if they just communicated better, and this story is a perfect reminder of that.

One woman thought her boyfriend was treating her to a romantic getaway at the beach. However, the second they got there, she realized her idea of the trip was very different from his, especially when it came to who was expected to pay, cook, and take care of everything.

So after they got back from their disastrous weekend away, she asked the internet whether she was overreacting or if her boyfriend’s behavior was as selfish as it seemed.

This woman went on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend expecting to split the costs

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

But he made her cover every bill and treated her like his personal chef

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

The woman ended up spending almost all of her money

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

And it was clear that the guy knew what he was doing

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: Kelli McClintock / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: anon

After sharing her story, the woman revealed more information about the guy and their “relationship” in the comments

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

While most people said the guy acted like a jerk, others pointed out that the woman still needed to work on her communication skills

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Eventually, the woman returned with an update, revealing that she had ended things with the guy

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: nguyen quan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF
“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

Image credits: anon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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