“Lesson Learned”: Woman Ends Things Before They Even Officially Start After One Trip With BF

It sounds cliché almost every time, but couples could prevent so many fights if they just communicated better, and this story is a perfect reminder of that.
One woman thought her boyfriend was treating her to a romantic getaway at the beach. However, the second they got there, she realized her idea of the trip was very different from his, especially when it came to who was expected to pay, cook, and take care of everything.
So after they got back from their disastrous weekend away, she asked the internet whether she was overreacting or if her boyfriend’s behavior was as selfish as it seemed.
This woman went on a weekend getaway with her boyfriend expecting to split the costs
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But he made her cover every bill and treated her like his personal chef
Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman ended up spending almost all of her money
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
And it was clear that the guy knew what he was doing
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kelli McClintock / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
After sharing her story, the woman revealed more information about the guy and their “relationship” in the comments
While most people said the guy acted like a jerk, others pointed out that the woman still needed to work on her communication skills
Eventually, the woman returned with an update, revealing that she had ended things with the guy
Image credits: nguyen quan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
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