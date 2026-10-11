Man’s Final Moments Before Entering Tiger Enclosure Revealed As Witness Recalls Bizarre Behavior

A visit to a wildlife park ended in tragedy for one man, and a witness has now shared details of what happened shortly before his passing.
The visitor had been enjoying his time at Yorkshire Wildlife Park when his behavior caught the attention of other people at the park.
What happened next left visitors horrified, while the incident also raised questions about how the man ended up inside a tiger enclosure.
A witness shared the final hours of the man who passed away after being mauled by a tiger
The man passed away on Saturday, October 10, after entering the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England.
According to a witness named Marie Miller, he appeared happy as he watched the tiger shortly before the fatal incident.
Miller shared her account on Facebook, explaining that she had seen the man on a bridge overlooking the animal’s enclosure.
“The man who I saw on the bridge with his EarPods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger,” she wrote.
“He obviously wasn’t with anyone, and he asked a total stranger to take a picture of him with the tiger in the background. Probably the last photo on his phone,” she added.
The witness also shared her thoughts about why he might have entered the enclosure, although she made clear that she did not know what was going through his mind.
“I’m not sure if he was with a carer or family member, but I honestly do think he just wanted to play with the tiger,” Miller wrote.
She also expressed sympathy for the man’s family and the park staff who witnessed the tragedy.
“Tragic for his family. Tragic for the staff who were brilliant but in shock. Thankfully the tiger survived. Thankfully we didn’t see him jump.”
The man reportedly asked strangers to take photos of him with the tiger
Another video circulating online appeared to capture the man asking visitors to take pictures of him with the tiger in the background.
In the clip, he can be heard politely asking, “Excuse me, can you grab a sh*t of myself with the tiger?”
After the person agreed, he thanked her and asked for more pictures. According to footage described in the Manchester Evening News, he asked for “one more” several times before thanking the stranger again.
The tiger, named Altai, could be seen resting in the background.
Reports later said the man entered the enclosure shortly after the interaction. However, authorities have not publicly established why he went inside or what he intended to do.
Witnesses also said they saw him dancing before he entered the enclosure. One account suggested he appeared to be psyching himself up, but that interpretation has not been confirmed.
The footage and witness accounts have since attracted widespread attention online. However, South Yorkshire Police have urged people not to share videos of the fatal attack because of their distressing nature.
Following the incident, police confirmed the man passed away at the scene
South Yorkshire Police received reports of a man entering the tiger enclosure at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.
The tiger attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the man could not be saved.
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” police said in a statement.
“Emergency services attended, and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced d*ad at the scene.”
Police have not released the man’s identity. Police confirmed that his family had been informed and was receiving support from specialist officers.
yorkshirewildlifepark/Instagram
The incident prompted the evacuation of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and the attraction remained closed over the weekend while authorities investigated.
Visitors described feeling frightened and confused as staff directed people away from the affected area.
One visitor, Karmelle Pelham, told the BBC that she heard sounds resembling g*nshots and saw an air ambulance circling above the park.
“There was a big, black tarpaulin over the tiger enclosure.”
Pelham praised the staff for how they handled the emergency, describing the evacuation as “very, very well organized.”
Following the man’s passing, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed that Altai was safe and would not be euthanized
The park said it had received many messages from people concerned about the animal’s condition.
“Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger,” the park said. “We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanized as a result of this incident.”
South Yorkshire Police also confirmed that the tiger was uninjured and remained inside the enclosure. The force said there was no wider risk to the public following the incident.
The park expressed its condolences to the man’s loved ones and said it activated its emergency response procedures immediately.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life,” the park said in a statement.
It also confirmed that staff members affected by the incident would receive specialist support.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, while its “Land of the Tigers” attraction opened in 2011. The area is a purpose-built, two-acre habitat for Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers.
Altai arrived at the park from Dyreparken Zoo in Norway in February 2025. He joined a female tiger named Tschuna as part of a European endangered-species breeding program.
The habitat includes woodland, grassland and a pool with a waterfall. Visitors can view the animals from an elevated walkway, with barriers separating the public from the area where the tigers roam.
“Animals are not exhibits,” wrote one netizen
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