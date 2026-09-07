Fiancée’s Comment About Lindsay Clancy Case Causes Man To Call Off His $200k Wedding: “Married To A Monster”

Not even the $200K a TikTok creator shelled out for his soon-to-be wedding could stop him from walking away after a clash with his partner over Lindsay Clancy.
While the Massachusetts mother, responsible for claiming the lives of her three children, has garnered support from women across the globe based on her postpartum struggles, David Mãrumbâõ could not believe that the woman he planned to spend his life with shared the same view.
The revelation ultimately proved to be a dealbreaker for him.
“I can’t believe I was gonna get married to a monster,” Mãrumbâõ said, looking back.
A two-word response from his fiancée about the Lindsay Clancy case was enough to drive David Mãrumbâõ away
“So I just canceled my wedding. I was gonna get married next month,” Mãrumbâõ said in a video posted on Saturday, September 5.
“I asked my ex what she thinks about the case of Clancy. She told me that she’s innocent,” he added.
Mãrumbâõ claimed he was told he was not in a position to judge Clancy because he would never understand what a woman goes through during postpartum.
But that disagreement alone was not enough to end their relationship.
What ultimately changed everything was her response when he asked about Clancy’s children, whom she strangled with a resistance band in the basement of their home.
“Who cares,” his fiancée allegedly replied.
David Mãrumbâõ left social media divided with his decision to call off his wedding
“Being unable to trust your partner to truly love, protect, and nurture your children is worth losing money over. You did the right thing,” a supporter said.
“It’s good that you found out now and not later. I pray that God sends you the right one,” another added.
A third addressed “all the men out there,” saying, “Do not procreate with demons,” while a fourth noted that “Clancy’s poor kids are saving so many men.”
Those who sided with Mãrumbâõ’s fiancée, however, argued that she had dodged a bullet herself.
“She’s the winner in this situation. You are the dou**ebag,” one person said.
“This man got to this stage of a relationship without knowing what his woman was like. You want us to believe that?” another asked.
A growing number of men have called off their weddings after disagreements over the Lindsay Clancy case
On August 24, an X user claimed that their brother had broken up with his fiancée two weeks before their wedding after sending both families a chat showing her support for Clancy.
Another screenshot circulating on the platform shows a woman confronting her partner about their breakup, which she believed was caused by an opinion she expressed.
The man replied that her stance revealed “a fundamental difference” in their values and that what she said “created a doubt” he could not ignore or risk carrying into his future family.
Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared a similar account, claiming that her boyfriend of four years broke up with her after repeatedly pressing her to discuss Clancy.
The woman said she refused to either defend or condemn Clancy because she did not have enough information to form a well-informed judgment.
Eventually, she told him, “I believe if she is found to have had a mental/psychological impairment, that she should be placed in an institution to receive the help she needs for however long.”
“He said he needed to think about it” before telling her a week later that they could no longer be together.
Lindsay Clancy has attracted both financial backing and emotional support amid her legal battle
Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Clancy spent six weeks in court between August and September as jurors considered whether she was criminally responsible for the demise of her three children.
However, after seven days of deliberations towards the end, the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.
Several women gathered outside the courthouse during the proceedings, holding placards that read, “She needed help.”
On TV, Democratic strategist and former Obama adviser Laurie Watkins defended the perspective of the women supporting Clancy during a heated debate.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Financial support for Clancy has also come through a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to securing her parents’ future.
The donation drive has surpassed $1 million and, as of this writing, is aiming to raise $3 million.
The mistrial leaves prosecutors with several options, including seeking a retrial, negotiating a plea deal, or dropping the first-degree homicide charges altogether.
If Clancy is retried and convicted, she could face life in prison.
“I am a woman and I cannot understand how any woman can support her,” a netizen said
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