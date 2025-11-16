Meet Dolph, A Man Who Became Best Friends With A Wild Cheetah

While most of us would be scared for our lives, Dolph Volker, a volunteer at the Cheetah Experience Breeding Centre in South Africa, has managed to make friends with… a cheetah. Dolph first met Gabriel, the cheetah he now legally owns, when the wild animal was just eight months old and they formed a special bond. Now, Dolph can leave Africa for more than a year, and Gabriel still greets him with hugs and friendly licks. Dolph has managed to hand-feed the cheetah and spend the entire night sleeping next to him out in the open.

Originally, Dolph came to South Africa to work on establishing a non-profit captive cheetah breeding project there. He wants to raise cubs with their mom, exercise and train them to hunt, rewild, and then release them.

Meet Dolph, the “cheetah whisperer”

Here’s Gabriel, the cheetah that Dolph has managed to befriend

Gabriel always greets Dolph with friendly kisses

The buddies have even managed to sleep together through the night without Dolph getting injured

Dolph first met Gabriel the cheetah on his trip to Africa for a non-profit breeding project

The project’s goal is to raise cubs with their mom, train them to hunt, and then release them into the wild

Despite the close bond he has formed with Gabriel over the years, Dolph remains aware of the dangers that come with interacting with a predator of this kind

“Cheetahs can’t speak English so I have to read behavior to understand their moods. If they want to be left alone, they let you know by actions,” Dolph wrote on Facebook

Kudos to Dolph for achieving such a unique friendship and working towards breeding more happy and safe cheetahs

Patrick Penrose
