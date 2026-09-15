Fence Builders Have Brilliantly Brutal Response After Male Karen Refuses To Pay Them And Threatens To Call ICE

A fence company’s response to a homeowner who allegedly refused to pay has gone viral after workers returned to dismantle the newly built structure piece by piece.
A video showing the dispute, shared by Diaz Fence Company owner César Diaz, quickly racked up millions of views and left viewers divided over whether the crew delivered satisfying payback or crossed a legal line.
The confrontation allegedly escalated when the homeowner threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sparking a fierce debate over unpaid labor and intimidation.
One person reacted, “Call the police, but so they can take away that thief who orders a service and doesn’t pay for it, scammer and a**sive!!!”
A homeowner allegedly refused to pay a Hispanic fencing crew after they completed a newly installed fence
The incident reportedly took place in Joliet, Illinois, after workers from Diaz Fence Company completed a wooden fence at a suburban property.
According to the company owner, the homeowner allegedly refused to pay the agreed amount after the work was finished.
The homeowner’s side of the dispute has not been publicly confirmed, and it remains unclear whether he raised any specific concerns about the workmanship, materials, or installation.
However, the company claimed the crew had completed the job as agreed before being told to leave without payment.
The situation took a more contentious turn when the workers returned to the property and began dismantling the fence following the alleged payment dispute.
It has also been alleged that the homeowner took one of the crew’s chainsaws during the confrontation, adding fuel to an already heated exchange.
The workers calmly dismantled the fence in a viral video while the homeowner reportedly threatened to call ICE
In the viral clip, the fencing crew methodically took down the wooden structure, removed the panels, and dismantled sections of the installation.
Rather than leaving the fence behind, the workers appeared determined to reclaim the materials after the alleged refusal to pay.
The homeowner can reportedly be heard shouting at the crew and telling them to leave his property.
According to the company’s account, he also threatened to involve the police and immigration authorities as the workers continued taking the fence apart.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Allegedly, the homeowner may have believed that threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would intimidate the crew because they were Hispanic.
However, the workers were fully documented, and the alleged threat had failed to scare them away.
The video quickly spread across social media, with many viewers supporting the workers and arguing that the homeowner should not have expected to keep the fence without paying for it.
Social media users were left split over whether the fencing crew exposed an alleged scam or made a costly legal mistake
One person wrote, “It’s fair, because that’s stealing and exploiting the workers; they made him a very nice gate, and he didn’t want to pay them, and he paid them back badly by calling ICE. That’s called ingratitude!”
Another commenter mocked the homeowner’s situation, writing, “Good luck finding someone to build that fence for you now, because I’m sure word will spread and not even the old guy on the corner who works for you for 2 dollars will do the job…”
A third viewer questioned, “Why would you hire someone and not pay them and expect to just keep the product? What a shame to waste the time of people trying to make a business!”
One person commented, “These are the type of people that get by in life by suing stores for ‘slipping on wet floors’ and eat an entire meal at a restaurant to send it back after they put a hair on their empty plates. These are the karens that blame immigrants for all of their woes.”
Others, however, argued that the crew’s response could create problems of its own.
“Perfect, now they’ll be sued for damage to someone else’s property,” one person commented.
Another asked, “If there was a contract, why not sue? Or maybe they just took his word for it?”
The fence teardown could create legal problems for the workers, including possible allegations of property damage or vandalism
One comment read, “Payment disputes have to go through the courts. While videos like this are satisfying, they are very much illegal nationwide…”
Legally, once construction materials are installed and attached to land, they may be treated as fixtures or part of the property, rather than items a contractor can simply reclaim.
That means a contractor’s ownership of the original materials may not automatically give them the right to return to a property and dismantle completed work.
Depending on the circumstances, the conduct could raise questions involving property damage, trespassing, breach of contract, or other civil and criminal claims.
At the same time, an alleged refusal to pay could give the contractor grounds to pursue legal remedies.
Depending on the contract and the applicable Illinois law, those options may include filing a breach-of-contract claim or seeking a mechanics’ lien rather than attempting to resolve the dispute through self-help.
While the viral clip has generated millions of views and fierce online debate, many important details remain unknown, including whether a written contract existed, whether any deposits had been paid, and whether either party has pursued legal action.
“Typical Karen. It’s straight-up racist to assume that a foreigner doesn’t have papers just for being an immigrant,” one viewer argued
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