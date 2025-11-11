I Transform Myself Into Any Celebrity I Want

I am a painter and makeup artist and a huge cinema, theater and music lover. I fussed my passion for portraits and makeup by developing an artistic project consisting of me turning myself into characters and celebrities, pushing the contouring techniques to the limit. I don’t use prosthetic appliances.
It is so funny to create a character with your own possibilities! I buy old stuff like wigs and accessories at markets and study the characters watching photos, movies, videos. Then I put on some background music related to that character so that it put me in the mood and I am ready to watch myself in the mirror for hours.
Let the fun begin!
More info: Instagram
Her Majesty the Queen
Scarface – Tony Montana
Hulkamania
Don Vito Corleone – The Godfather
First Blood – Rambo
Jim Morrison the poetry
From The Captain Jack Sparrow to Lucia. Makeover In reverse
Tribute to the mighty Bette Davis in “Return from Witch Mountain”
It could work. Dr.Frankenstein – Gene Wilder
Who’s dead? – Jessica Fletcher
You are on a mission from God, Jake! – The Blues Brothers
Lust for Iggy Pop
Paint it black with Keith Richards
Rocky before the match
Rocky after the match
The Dark Lord of the Riffs: Tony Iommi – Black Sabbath
I fussed my passion for portraits and makeup by developing an artistic project consisting of me turning myself into characters and celebrities
Art in motion!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us