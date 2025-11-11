I Transform Myself Into Any Celebrity I Want

I am a painter and makeup artist and a huge cinema, theater and music lover. I fussed my passion for portraits and makeup by developing an artistic project consisting of me turning myself into characters and celebrities, pushing the contouring techniques to the limit. I don’t use prosthetic appliances.

It is so funny to create a character with your own possibilities! I buy old stuff like wigs and accessories at markets and study the characters watching photos, movies, videos. Then I put on some background music related to that character so that it put me in the mood and I am ready to watch myself in the mirror for hours.

Let the fun begin!

Her Majesty the Queen

Scarface – Tony Montana

Hulkamania

Don Vito Corleone – The Godfather

First Blood – Rambo

Jim Morrison the poetry

From The Captain Jack Sparrow to Lucia. Makeover In reverse

Tribute to the mighty Bette Davis in “Return from Witch Mountain”

It could work. Dr.Frankenstein – Gene Wilder

Who’s dead? – Jessica Fletcher

You are on a mission from God, Jake! – The Blues Brothers

Lust for Iggy Pop

Paint it black with Keith Richards

Rocky before the match

Rocky after the match

The Dark Lord of the Riffs: Tony Iommi – Black Sabbath

I fussed my passion for portraits and makeup by developing an artistic project consisting of me turning myself into characters and celebrities

Art in motion!

