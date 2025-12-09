Guy Vents Online That His GF Wants Him To Close Her Closet Door, She Publicly Claps Back And Dumps Him

One of the key signs that you genuinely care for your significant other is that you respect their boundaries. If they’ve been through something deeply traumatic and ask you not to behave a certain way so you don’t trigger them, the kind thing to do would be to listen. However, for some folks in relationships, things aren’t that obvious.
One man vented online about how his girlfriend always asked him to close her closet door, which he found problematic. Later, after seeing the post, the girlfriend responded with her own online story, sharing how she broke up with him, why his behavior was so disrespectful, and what her childhood trauma was. Scroll down for the full story from both the boyfriend’s and the girlfriend’s perspectives.
For any relationship to be healthy, you have to respect each other’s boundaries. If you intentionally trample all over them, things won’t end well
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
One guy thought that his girlfriend was making up her childhood trauma, so he decided to intentionally trigger her
Image credits: GLOPLAY (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)
Image source: Wild_Analyst_5101
Many readers were shocked that anyone would behave this way
After the man posted his rant online, his (now ex) girlfriend shared what happened from her perspective
Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)
Here’s her full story, including what her trauma was, and how she started the healing process
Image credits: H&CO (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)
Later, the woman answered some people’s questions
Image source: Important_Club9790
Healthy boundaries are fundamental. Not only do you have to make them clear, but you also have to be willing to enforce them
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
People aren’t mind-readers, so if someone’s behavior is problematic, you have to speak up. It’s usually best to assume (at least at the start) that the other person is simply unaware of how they affect you, instead of them being malicious.
Any decent human being is likely to change their behavior when you set out some basic boundaries. However, it takes someone very emotionally unintelligent to continue triggering you while they belittle your trauma. At best, it’s simply immature. At worst, it’s intentionally mean-spirited.
Your boundaries are only worth as much as your willingness to enforce them. If anyone continuously disrespects your boundaries, they need to understand that their (mis)behavior will have consequences.
While you can be a bit more flexible when it comes to your loved ones, your family, friends, and partners don’t get a free pass to treat you however they like. Sure, they can be more blunt and honest with you when needed, but they also need to be supportive and understanding.
Meanwhile, being romantically involved with someone who finds it troublesome to close a closet or accuses you of making up traumatic experiences doesn’t sound trustworthy.
If left untreated, PTSD can negatively affect your relationships, career, and daily life
Image credits: Ethan Sykes (not the actual photo)
According to Mayo Clinic, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms can start appearing within the first 3 months after experiencing a traumatic event. However, in some cases, they can take literal years until they manifest.
PTSD symptoms usually involve intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. If left untreated, these symptoms can affect your ability to do daily tasks. What’s more, they’re likely to “cause major problems” in social or work situations.
People with PTSD can regularly experience unwanted and distressing memories from their traumatic events. For example, they might have distressing dreams or have strong physical and emotional reactions when they see something that reminds them of their trauma.
What’s more, PTSD victims can be easily startled or frightened, are often on their guard for danger, have trouble sleeping or concentrating, and sometimes indulge in self-destructive behavior. What’s more, they can also be irritable or aggressive.
Meanwhile, kids aged 6 or younger might reenact traumatic events through play or have frightening dreams.
What’s your take on this relationship drama, dear Pandas? Why do you think the young man had such a difficult time respecting his girlfriend’s boundaries? How would you react if someone you care about kept intentionally triggering you? How do you protect your boundaries? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Here’s what internet users had to say when they read about the situation from the woman’s perspective. They were very empathetic
Follow Us