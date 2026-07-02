Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

by

The New York Police Department has released body camera footage from the Empire State Building’s mooring mast and spire platform, showing the moment daredevils Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov were arrested for climbing the structure’s antenna on Wednesday, July 1.

The Russian natives, who now reside in New Jersey, unfurled a banner at the summit that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

On their way down, Kuznetsov proposed to Nikolau, who said yes. The couple celebrated the moment with an embrace and a kiss.

They now face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the stunt, with one of them carrying a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

NYPD bodycam footage shows the moment officers detained Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov at the Empire State Building

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: angela_nikolau

The New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit carried out Nikolau and Kuznetsov’s arrest, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“God bless these officers,” she wrote on social media alongside the video of the operation.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: angela_nikolau

The clip shows several policemen ascending a metal staircase on the exterior of the Empire State Building to reach the couple, who were on their way down from the antenna.

Nikolau appears first in the footage, and she is asked whether she speaks English and if she will cooperate.

Upon hearing a “yes,” a second officer enters the frame and places handcuffs on Nikolau.

Kuznetsov gets the same treatment when he reaches the officers as captured in the video.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: angela_nikolau

The daredevils, notably, appeared in Netflix’s 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

They hovered at the top of the Empire State Building for 30 minutes between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Before their arrest, Nikolau managed to show off the diamond ring from Kuznetsov on her Instagram story.

Her other updates on the social media platform from the day included a link to stream their stunt live.

The daredevils were released after their court appearance the following day

Nikolau and Kuznetsov were arraigned on Tuesday at a Manhattan criminal court, where they appeared somewhat anxious as they were formally charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

The reckless endangerment charge is a Class D felony in New York, which carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

They were also slapped with misdemeanor counts for possession of burglary tools, trespass, and criminal tampering.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: thevilething

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: Getty/New York Daily News

According to law enforcement sources cited by The New York Post, the couple bought tickets at the Empire State Building on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. and then hid inside the building overnight.

A security camera video showed them emerging from a hatch on the 102nd floor at roughly 5 a.m. the next day, the sources said.

Kuznetsov was seen using tools to loosen brackets for metal cables stretching across a stairwell, which they then allegedly entered.

What happened next was televised on several networks for the world to see.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: angela_nikolau

The stunt reportedly caused $2,000 in property damage; however, according to an Empire State Building spokesperson, no tenants, visitors, or observation deck guests were harmed.

The pair’s attorney, Jason Krinsky, used this detail to argue they were being overcharged, but to no avail.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: New York Daily News

Nikolau and Kuznetsov were released after their hearing, as none of the charges against them carried a violent classification. 

The prosecutors, however, successfully sought to have their release supervised.

The couple was seen holding hands and smiling broadly as they walked out of the court.

Netizens have voiced concerns about the Empire State Building’s security following the stunt

“Next time maybe someone will do this for reasons other than kicks,” one said.

“The couple somehow gained access to the building’s 102nd, 103rd, and 104th floors, all of which require a key card swipe and are restricted. This is concerning,” added another.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: New York Daily News

“The flag they unfurled was clearly political. They could have had a risky motive,” remarked a third.

A fourth pointed out they were “Russian nationals,” too.

“Imagine if they had explosives. This raises many, many questions,” said a fifth.

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Image credits: New York Daily News

This wasn’t the first time someone climbed the antenna of the Empire State Building illegally. 

French urban climber Alain Robert, also known as “French Spiderman,” was arrested for the same reason in 1994.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov’s next court appearance is set for August 24.

Social media kept buzzing over Nikolau and Kuznetsov’v stunt

Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest
Major Update In Empire State Building Daredevil Case As NYPD Footage Reveals Moments Leading To Their Arrest

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Magical And Whimsical Ink Illustrations (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Receives Notice One Month Later That Days Off She Had Confirmed For Mom’s Funeral Are Denied
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Artist Paints Realistic 3D Murals On Dull Building Walls (20 New Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2026
Bianca Creates Original Bookmarks That Looks Like Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 05-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
All About Photo Magazine Awards 2025: Here Are 25 Of The Most Beautiful Black And White Photographs
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025