Couple Try For A Baby And Are Overjoyed When It Happens, Man Crushed As Wife Later Secretly Ends It

If you’ve ever heard the saying that secrets have no place in a marriage, there’s a really good reason why it exists. Even though small fibs might not ruin the relationship, bigger lies can truly break even the strongest couple apart.
This is what happened when a man found out that his wife had lied about her miscarriage, and instead had actually terminated the pregnancy. This left him heartbroken because, even though they had been trying hard to have a baby, she took such drastic action behind his back.
When people start hiding important things from their loved ones, it’s often a signal that something is wrong in their relationship
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The poster explained that his wife found out she was 6 weeks pregnant and so they began preparing for the baby, but when he went abroad for work, she had a miscarriage
Image credits: bearfotos / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Once, a friend of the poster’s wife told him that the miscarriage had actually been a deliberate termination, so the man angrily confronted his spouse, and that’s when she came clean
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She explained that a medical scan had shown that the baby had Down’s Syndrome, and that since she felt she couldn’t handle a kid with disabilities, she had ended the pregnancy
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The man didn’t think it was right of his wife to lie to him, as he had a fully capable uncle with Down’s Syndrome, so he moved out to get space from her and reevaluate their marriage
The poster shared that he had been with his wife for 3 years, and they had been trying to have a baby for a while, so when she got pregnant, they both were overjoyed. Unfortunately, when the man went abroad for a work conference, his spouse miscarried, and he had to immediately rush back home to be with her.
In situations where a person has lost a baby, medical professionals explain that along with physical symptoms, the individual might also experience a lot of emotional distress. It might take a while for the person to come to terms with the loss they have experienced, but having the right support can make all the difference.
This is why the man did his best to be there for his wife, until one day her friend called him and told him that the miscarriage hadn’t actually happened. She shared that the pregnant woman had gone in for a termination when he was away for his work event, and justified it to her bestie by saying that she didn’t want to be a parent.
According to mental health experts, when one partner keeps a very big lie from their spouse, it can lead to a sense of betrayal when the other person learns the truth. The trauma from this experience can last a long time and make it hard for the couple to trust each other or move forward from the experience.
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The man was angry when he found out what his wife had done, and he ended up confronting her about it. She didn’t deny that she had ended the pregnancy, and she tried her best to apologize to her husband for her actions. He felt so overwhelmed by what she had done that he locked himself in their spare bedroom to process his feelings.
Later on, the woman told him that when she had gone in for a scan, the doctor told her that the fetus had Down’s Syndrome. This had scared the mom-to-be, and she realized that she didn’t want to look after a child that had this kind of disability, which is why she had taken the decision without talking to her partner.
When it comes to situations like this, where prospective parents might be faced with the choice of terminating the pregnancy over serious disabilities or health conditions, experts state that it can be hard for folks to make a decision. Doctors might advise the patient on the best step to take for their health, but the parents need to figure out what choice they can actually live with.
Since the woman made this big decision without even consulting her husband, he felt hurt and betrayed by her. He also felt that since his uncle had Down’s Syndrome and managed his life well, it wouldn’t have been such a tough thing to deal with. That’s why, after the entire conversation, he went to stay with his parents, to get some space from his wife and to work on his feelings.
Do you think the pregnant woman made the right decision by hiding such a big secret from her husband? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on the matter.
Most people sided with the man and felt that the trust in his marriage was completely gone because of his wife’s actions
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