“They Really Photoshopped Her”: Madonna’s Holiday Lingerie Photoshoot Sparks Frenzy

Madonna turned this Christmas season into a racy family affair, flaunting her physique in sultry corsets and lace lingerie.
On Wednesday, December 24, the 67-year-old pop icon shared images from a “naughty or nice” themed holiday photoshoot with her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
However, critics blasted the festive snaps, accusing the singer of “trying to cosplay a teen,” while others speculated about her facial features, reigniting whispers of plastic surgery.
“But it IS just weird wanting to look in your teens when you’re practically in your 70s,” one social media user reacted.
The seven-time Grammy winner shared the festive images featuring her twin adopted daughters and boyfriend on her Instagram
The carousel was posted on Madonna’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts yesterday and included multiple images.
Some photos featured her youngest children, while others were solo snaps of the Material Girl posing sensually, along with intimate moments shared with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
The pop icon wore various vintage-inspired lingerie outfits, including a pink satin Glamour Nouveau corselette paired with fishnet tights and opera-length gloves.
While posing with her daughters, she opted for a frilly white nightie trimmed with lace.
Other looks included black leather stilettos, Corsetorium’s Celia Underbust V-Corset, Simone Pérèle’s Saga Demi-Cup br*, and Bluebella’s Matisse Semi-Open Wired br*.
She captioned the post cheekily, perfectly summing up the vibe of the shoot, “Santa wants to know…….. have you been naughty or nice? Merry Christmas everyone!”
Madonna and Akeem Morris posed sensually in several images, encapsulating the couple’s “naughty” Christmas vibe
In one image, Madonna wore a busty black corset with lace gloves and fishnet stockings, while her soccer boyfriend went shirtless in nothing more than red Santa pants.
In another image, the pop icon stared down Morris as he sat in a chair before strutting over and muffling his mouth with her gloved hand.
Madonna also posed wearing a satin black blindfold, which was tied by her boyfriend standing behind her dressed as Santa, as the pair sported matching red suede outfits.
However, the new look quickly sparked a wave of plastic surgery rumors among netizens, who drew comparisons between her “new face” and her past appearances.
One commentator wrote, “Plastic surgery is amazing!” while another added, “She took out her silly BBLs… she’s backkk!”
A third critic remarked, “Man, they really photoshopped her when she looked like this in reality,” referencing Madonna’s 2023 Grammy Awards appearance, where she presented an award.
At the time, her appearance was heavily criticized, with the internet describing the Frozen singer as looking “puffy” or having a “pillow face.”
Addressing the controversy after the awards show, Madonna joked in an Instagram post, writing, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”
Others took issue with her lingerie-clad appearance, citing her age, 67, with many echoing sentiments like, “How do you feel when you know you don’t really look like this in reality? Masking all this aging skin…”
The Crazy for You singer’s new look ignited fresh controversy, with critics claiming she had a “new face” due to “plastic surgery”
However, plenty of fans refused to let the negativity overshadow Madonna’s playful festive moment.
Supporters flooded social media with praise, with one writing, “OMG, you have been very naughty as ever, good for you lol Santa is goin to have a heart attack seeing you wearing Mrs Claus lingerie haha.”
Another gushed, “She’s serving timeless queen energy this holiday season! Madonna never misses.”
Madonna’s sleek blonde Old Hollywood hairstyle, satin lingerie, and chic glam even drew comparisons to fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter and the fictional Marvel character Emma Frost.
Frost appears in the X-Men comic books and has been known by several names over the years, including the White Queen of the Hellfire Club.
Many of her iconic looks feature lingerie-inspired elements such as corsets, bustiers, thigh-high boots, and dramatic capes or fur-lined mantles.
Madonna’s Old Hollywood glam and satin lingerie fashion choices sparked comparisons to several iconic Hollywood figures, both real and fictional
The Queen of Pop’s lingerie-clad Christmas look is nothing new, as she has leaned more heavily into such fashion choices in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, on December 8, Madonna wore a pink satin corset bra top, lingerie-inspired bottoms, and a pink fur jacket in an Instagram post that nodded to her iconic 1990 Blond Ambition tour era.
The tour remains one of the most groundbreaking in pop music history, with Madonna collaborating with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier to create what is now considered one of the most iconic lingerie looks of all time, a salmon-pink satin corset featuring conical breast cups and garters.
Over the years, the pop icon has never shied away from experimenting with her image, viewing fashion as performance art and a tool for reinvention and personal expression.
Her latest fashion choices may also be alluding to the aesthetic of her upcoming studio album, slated for release in 2026.
She has teased the project as a follow-up or spiritual successor to her acclaimed 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, marking her 15th studio album and her first full-length release since 2019’s Madame X.
“PLEASE KEEP COSPLAYING : EMMA FROST : WHITE QUEEN: X-MEN she is you, you are her!!!” gushed one Madonna fan
