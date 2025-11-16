Dude Ditches Date At Restaurant After Finding Out She’s Kinda Racist, Asks People Online If He Was Wrong To Do So

Asking someone on a date is exciting as well as nerve-racking. It is not only important to make a good first impression of yourself but also to take a good look at how your date acts in front of others. Their attitude and the way they treat others can say a lot about their personality and their manners. One Reddit user @Ankit1000 decided to share his experience of inviting a woman that he liked on a date. The man shared that this one date was enough to paint a picture of who she was. By sharing his story that received more than 13k upvotes, the guy also wanted to know if he did the right thing by deciding to ditch his date without giving her an explanation.
Asking someone on a date is an exciting experience as you never know where this acquaintance can lead
Image credits: Jirka Matousek (not the actual photo)
The man started his story by revealing that he decided to ask out a woman he met at a gym. The narrator decided to take her to a Korean restaurant that had barbeque stations. The couple had a pleasant conversation and once their table was ready, the woman didn’t quite understand why there was a grill ready, and the man explained to her why it was there because apparently, she didn’t know what that was for. She wasn’t happy with the answer and even asked the man why they had to do everything themselves. He then said that they could choose something from the menu if she didn’t find it fun to try the barbeque. The woman said that it was fine, but then made their waiter do everything for them. This was one of the things that didn’t sit well with the narrator.
One Reddit user decided to share his dating experience that didn’t go that well
Image credits: Ankit1000
He took his date to a Korean restaurant thinking that they would have a great time together
Image credits: Ankit1000
However, he was in for a surprise when he first noticed how entitled and rude this woman was
Image credits: Ankit1000
The man, who later shared that he is Indian, saw some “red flags” but didn’t want to end the evening. At this point, the couple decided to order some desserts, and this is when the man really understood that this woman is racist. Once they got their menus to look at desserts, the woman started rambling about how horrible this restaurant was, calling the staff useless immigrants who are here to use their money. The woman was so loud that she was heard by other guests in the restaurant. But this didn’t stop her from continuing with her insults. At this point, her date didn’t even try to hide his surprise, and seeing this, the woman who didn’t know that he was Indian and thought he was a Latino assured him that he was fine in her eyes.
Image credits: Ankit1000
The woman kept criticizing and belittling the staff and other guests, showing how racist she is
Image credits: Ankit1000
The disastrous night ended up when the narrator stood up after the meal to go to the bathroom, paid his check, and left his date alone at the table. This is when the man feels that he may have the wrong thing: he was the one who took the woman to the restaurant and had now left her without a ride and also blocked her number, even considering switching gyms just to avoid contact with her. A lot of people online understood why he did this and supported his decision. Some even thought that he was nice enough to pay for their meals even though she didn’t deserve this.
What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
The woman didn’t even know that her date was Indian and was appalled by her behavior when she thought he was Latino
Image credits: Ankit1000
After they were done eating, the man decided to leave his date by telling her he was going to the bathroom
Image credits: Ankit1000
For a lot of people, this behavior might seem shocking as sometimes the cases of racism are less obvious. In this situation, the woman showed her true colors right away by not trying to mask her thoughts and opinions about some people. Despite the fact that some might think that it is just name-calling and it isn’t harmful, this may lead to more severe forms of abuse: physical violence and harassment. This situation also shows that racism can happen in any place: in the workplace, school, restaurant, and even on the street. And sometimes it may be not seen right away, hidden in a form of discrimination.
Having in mind how quickly this story gained everyone’s interest, the man added a few comments to explain the situation better
Image credits: Ankit1000
Even though the man left his date without a ride, people online were on this side
