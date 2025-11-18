I’m A Photographer Who Captured 20 Spooky Yet Enchanting Dog Portraits

by

Hi, I’m Alicja Zmysłowska, a dog photographer from Poland passionate and dedicated to capturing dogs in beautiful, emotional, and artistic settings for 18 years. My work has been featured on Bored Panda since 2014 when my dreamy dog portraits got featured. Since then, I’ve shared a variety of series, from joyful portraits to dogs in epic landscapes like the Arctic and serene lavender fields, each project showing dogs in a fresh, unique way.

I hope this series brings some Halloween spirit into your day. Write in the comments how you’re spending Halloween with your own pups — let’s celebrate this pumpkin-filled season together.

Happy Howl-o-ween!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | alicjazmyslowska.pl

#1 Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

#2 That Magical Day

#3 Trick Or Treat?

#4 Jumping Into Howl-O-Ween!

#5 Summoning Howl-O-Ween

#6 The White Witch

#7 The Cute Witch. Not Dangerous

#8 The Witching Hour Is Near

#9

#10 Catching The Bloody Moon

#11 Ciri, Bordo And Ghost Witching You A Spooky Halloween

#12 Creep It Real – Don’t Look Back

#13 Don’t Get Lost In The Forest

#14 The Cute Witch

#15 No Way Out

#16 And What Are Your Demons?

#17 Peek-A-Boo!

#18 Welcome To HellWood

#19 Do You Know What Hides In The Dark?

#20 Blue Moon Light

