20 Magical Moments I Turned Into Woolen Works Of Art

by

During the pandemic, I started needlefelting as an outlet. It started on my kitchen table, figuring out which wool and needles work best and how to actually shape the wool.

At first, I only made fiber figures for myself, woolen Yogis, and random figurines. Now, a few years later, I make custom fiber families for other people and love to recreate these little magical moments in life.

Here is a little impression of what I do.

More info: Instagram

#1 Fiber Family

#2 Pumpkin Head

#3

#4 Happily Ever After

#5

#6 Fiber Family

#7 This Is Us

#8

#9 Journal Girl

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15 Beach Memories

#16

#17 Spider-Man

#18 Hi There

#19

#20

Patrick Penrose
