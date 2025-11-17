20 Magical Moments I Turned Into Woolen Works Of Art

During the pandemic, I started needlefelting as an outlet. It started on my kitchen table, figuring out which wool and needles work best and how to actually shape the wool.
At first, I only made fiber figures for myself, woolen Yogis, and random figurines. Now, a few years later, I make custom fiber families for other people and love to recreate these little magical moments in life.
Here is a little impression of what I do.
More info: Instagram
#1 Fiber Family
#2 Pumpkin Head
#3
#4 Happily Ever After
#5
#6 Fiber Family
#7 This Is Us
#8
#9 Journal Girl
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15 Beach Memories
#16
#17 Spider-Man
#18 Hi There
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us