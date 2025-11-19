“Zero Class”: Madonna’s Daughter Goes Braless In See-Through Bodysuit

Lourdes Leon raised a few eyebrows when she appeared braless at Paris Fashion Week.
The daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon left little to the imagination with her risqué outfit at the Yves Saint Laurent show in the French capital.
The 28-year-old singer and model opted for a completely see-through bodysuit, which she paired with a black leather trench coat.
She completed the racy ensemble with black high heels, a gold necklace, and matching hoop earrings.
The star was joined by A-listers Zoë Kravitz and Iris Law as she watched the Men’s Fall 2025 collection from the front row on Tuesday (January 28).
After the Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collections were showcased, the haute couture Spring/Summer shows will take place January 27-30, with the most iconic fashion houses unveiling their breathtaking designs to the world.
The last Paris Fashion Week events for the first half of the year are the Womenswear Fall/Winter shows, scheduled for March 3-11.
Though the main focus of these fashion events is the designs on the runway, people also pay attention to the striking looks worn by high-profile guests. On social media, Lourdes divided opinions over whether her sheer ensemble was a good choice for the show.
“Zero class. Just why, with the kind of trust fund she has, would she do this?!” one user wrote.
“It’s literally a pair of stockings pulled up over her breasts,” said another.
A third commented: “This is one of those nightmares about going to work half-dressed.”
Someone else said the outfit looked familiar. “Inspo by Bianca Censori…”
“Call me old-fashioned but I fail to see what is fashionable about walking around virtually undressed in an ugly catsuit,” wrote another person, while a separate user asked, “How is this not indecent exposure?”
The 28-year-old daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon opted for a see-through bodysuit and black stilettos
However, others were fans of the see-through look and praised Lourdes for taking fashion risks. “I love it because as a mom I can imagine saying ‘You’re not going out in THAT?’ which is the point of being young,” a woman said.
Another added: “I think this is fantastic.”
The California-born star recently turned heads when she posed for the David Koma Resort 2025 campaign.
“Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” Lourdes told Interview Magazine in 2021.
“I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”
Lourdes, who releases music under the moniker Lolahol, said she’s considered starting an acting career, though she finds actors “annoying.”
“I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already.
“Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”
Lourdes was joined by Zoë Kravitz and Iris Law in the front row of the Yves Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2025 show
She also said her mother, the Queen of Pop, raised her not to be like other celebrity children. “My mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’”
“My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”
In addition to Lourdes, the musician has five children: Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.
A biopic about the legendary Madonna is reportedly in the works. Titled Who’s That Girl—a reference to the star’s comedy film and hit of the same name—it will feature Ozark and Investing Anna actress Julia Garner in the lead role.
In November 2024, the Material Girl hitmaker announced on social media that she was considering turning her life story into a series instead of a film.
Most people disapproved of Lourdes’ sheer ensemble
