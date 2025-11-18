“Take Them Silly Glasses Off”: Madonna Stumbles While Arriving Late To New York Fashion Week Show

Even the Queen of Pop can stumble from time to time, but Madonna knows how to turn a misstep into a moment by quickly recovering as if nothing happened.
The singer made a dramatic entrance at the Luar Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show on Tuesday, September 11.
Arriving fashionably late for the New York Fashion Week show, she caused a stir when she tripped in front of the crowd and proved that nobody is immune to fashion fiascos.
The Queen of Pop proved even icons are not immune to a stylish stumble from time to time
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Image credits: highsnobiety
Decked out in a chic ensemble, the 66-year-old star suited up in one of the brand’s overcoats and seemed to be wearing not one but two pairs of sunglasses.
As for footwear, she wore a pair of black, over-the-knee boots that had narrow heels. The stiletto heels seemed to be conspiring against her as she took a tumble on her way to her seat.
While her assistant dutifully carried the extravagant train of her trench coat-inspired dress, it was her trusty security guard who saved the day. Walking just ahead of her, he was close enough for Madonna to grab onto his jacket and avoid an embarrassing fall in front of the audience.
Madonna made a slightly wobbly entrance as she arrived fashionably late to the Luar Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show on September 11
Image credits: MadonnaCulture_
A fan caught the heart-stopping moment on video as the Material Girl singer quickly steadied herself and made a swift recovery.
In true diva fashion, she acted like the whole thing never happened.
Netizens joked about how she probably couldn’t see because of her glasses.
“The big glasses not working! Can’t see where she is going,” one said, while another joked, “Take them silly glasses off then.”
“She looks fantastic! People stumble sometimes, big deal, as long as she is ok. She is an icon!” said one loyal fan
Image credits: Madamex234h
Others defended her, saying, “She looks fantastic! People stumble sometimes, big deal, as long as she is ok. She is an icon!”
Another wrote, “She’s had way too much done to her face so falling on it might be an improvement.”
The ongoing New York Fashion Week also saw Madonna’s son, David Banda, make his fashion debut. He walked the runway for Off-White’s spring 2025 presentation on Sunday, September 8.
While stars like singer Camila Cabello, actress Issa Rae, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee sat in the front row, David made his way down the runway in a plaid, collared vest and black, pleated trousers.
Several netizens joked about her glasses and suggested she take them off so she could see better
