Madonna Slammed After Fans Noticed Odd Details In Latest Photos: “What’s Happening Here?”

Madonna certainly looked like she was having fun during her latest photoshoot, from which pictures were shared on social media.
But fans seemed to be distracted by certain details about her face and her body.
“What is happening here?” one confused viewer asked, while another claimed her “clone finally finished cookin.”
Madonna certainly looked like she was having fun during her latest photoshoot
As she posed for the camera, Madonna flaunted her ultra-smooth skin, faux freckles, and wrinkle-free face.
The eternal Queen of Pop, 68, shared a series of snaps online with different styles and different looks.
“Paint me with your memory, and not with your eyes…….” she wrote in the caption, borrowing a line from her own song School from her new album Confessions II.
The comments section was studded with comments from fans, including celebrities like Ricky Martin, who said: “Yessss.”
“Wow!!!!” exclaimed Julia Garner, who was Madonna’s pick to her in a biopic that ultimately fell through.
Fellow actress Elizabeth Banks also said, “The freckles are my new personality.”
Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie also left a heart in the comments.
Critics flooded the comments section with speculation about possible plastic surgery
But critics were not as complimentary about the 68-year-old singer’s looks possible and made wild speculations about possible cosmetic procedures.
“Looks like an A.I. glitch?” one commented on a zoomed-in picture of her body, while another called it, “body destruction.”
From her hands to her frame, critics dissected her body and claimed she’s “getting skinny.”
“Please just enjoy a quiet retirement and let us remember you the way we want to, not as whatever the Hell this is…” another snarked.
While there’s been no evidence or comments from the singer about undergoing cosmetic procedures, that didn’t stop viewers from claiming she has had a face transplant or b*tt implants.
“Wtf is this. She get a face transplant?” one asked. “She looks 28 again.”
“Must have gotten more plastic surgery…” one commented on the pictures
“Get rid of them b*tt implants please,” one said.
“WHY ??????????????? WHY THOSE B*TTOCK IMPLANTS ?!?!??!?????!???” hollered another, to which another user replied, “She’s had them for years ATP. She likes them. It’s her body.”
“They look like she has a diaper in some pics…” read another comment.
Some even claimed it wasn’t Madonna at all in the pictures.
“It’s really sad that they think we’ll believe this is Madonna. She looks nothing like the original,” one commented on her latest snaps.
Another said, “She’s so happy her clone finally finished cookin.”
The pop icon addressed the hate online after being scrutinized for her 2023 Grammy Awards appearance
No stranger to criticism, Madonna slammed internet trolls for turning her face into a hot topic following the 2023 Grammy Awards.
After the singer had appeared on the Grammy stage that year to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance of “Unholy,” viewers claimed she had a “new face” and asked, “Is that even her?”
In a lengthy message on Instagram, the music icon addressed the scrutiny and said, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech… many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!”
“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” she added.
“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career,” said the 68-year-old singer
The world refuses to celebrate women who cross the age of 45, and they feel the need to “punish” them if they continue to be “strong-willed, hardworking, and adventurous,” she continued.
The La Isla Bonita singer said she has never apologized for her creative choices, her looks, or her outfits in the past, and she wasn’t planning on starting either.
“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she added.
Madonna was working on a self-directed biopic with Universal Studios but had a fallout with them over budget issues.
“I was supposed to make a movie about my life,” she told Interview magazine in June.
After working on the script for two years, the film had reached the casting and budgeting stage.
“We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed—I’ve had an extraordinary life,” she added. “I’ve had a huge life, so I needed a big budget.”
Madonna was working on a biopic about her life, but it fell apart after a fall out with Universal Studios
The Vogue singer said she was in “limbo” when the project fell apart, after which Netflix reached out saying they were interested in making a series. But she said that was another long and challenging process.
For the Netflix deal, “I couldn’t use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist’s price, even though I wrote it. Don’t ask,” she said.
The singer said she spent another eight or nine months trying to figure out whether a series would work and eventually put that project on hold as well.
Her 15th and latest album, Confessions II, was released in July and marked her first album in seven years.
With a lineup of 16 tracks, the album was a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.
The tracks were mainly produced by Madonna and Stuart Price, and it featured artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Feid.
“That’s an entirely different face than she had in her day,” one commented on her recent snaps
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