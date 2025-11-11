Lunchbox Dad Makes Creative Sandwiches And Snacks For His Daughter’s School Lunch

Beau Coffron, better known as Lunchbox Dad, is a dad in the San Francisco Bay area that loves to make delicious and creatively designed healthy lunches for his daughter Abby.

Much like Samantha Lee, Coffron creates bento box-style lunch ideas using various reasonably healthy food ingredients cut into all sorts of creative and colorful shapes. Popular characters from Narnia, Spiderman, Dr. Seuss, and other popular children’s books, shows, and movies come alive in his edible art – only to be eaten by his daughter for lunch. He occasionally makes these kids’ meals for his younger children too, but they are not yet old enough for school.

Since Coffron started making his food art, a lot has changed. For one, they’ve become internet celebrities. But more importantly, Coffron also says that he has grown closer to his daughter. “Not only did I start paying more attention to what she was watching, and what famous characters she was playing with, but we also are able to talk more about her interests,” he told Huffpost.

For other ways in which creative dads can brighten their kids’ school days, check out these creative sandwich bag illustrations by David Laferriere.

Source: lunchboxdad.com

