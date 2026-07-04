Lucy Syed And Daniel Perfetto: Where Are The Perfect Match Season 3 Winners Now?

Perfect Match returned for Season 4 in May 2024, reigniting fans’ interest in the relationship status of Season 3 winners Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto. Since the Chris Coelen reality dating series premiered in February 2023, it has brought together contestants from other renowned reality shows to forge romantic relationships in a quest to find the most compatible couple — the Perfect Match. Apart from singles from the Netflix reality universe, Season 4 is expanding its scope to feature stars from shows like Vanderpump Rules, Love Island, and more.
In Season 3’s finale, five couples were matched up, but Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto received the most votes to emerge as the winners. The pair had a strong bond throughout the entire season. After other contestants voted them the most compatible couple, they reaffirmed their love for each other and picked Fiji as the destination for their all-expense-paid vacation. The duo seemed genuinely happy, but while the season’s runner-up, Amber Desiree Smith and Ollie Sutherland, are now engaged, the same can’t be said about Lucy and Daniel. What happened to them?
A Look Back At Lucy Syed And Daniel Perfetto’s Time On Perfect Match
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Do you think Daniel had a right to be upset with Lucy? #perfectmatch #netflix #realitytv #toohottohandle #perfectmatchseason3
Lucy Syed from Too Hot to Handle 6 signed up for Perfect Match Season 3 with her eyes set on a partner who’d match her emotional maturity. She disclosed that she had always dated boys, and proclaimed she’s “ready for a man.” Lucy quickly forged a connection with Dated and Related’s Daniel Perfetto, but they explored other potential connections before finding their way back to each other. For a while, the Too Hot to Handle alum was drawn to The Bachelorette 18’s Clayton Echard, just as Daniel dallied with Juliette Porter from Siesta Key.
When they eventually decided to stick together, Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto formed a strong bond that made them a threat to other contestants. Their bond was tested when Alex Zamora from Temptation Island Season 9 entered the Perfect Match villa in Episode 3, and yet again after Scott van-der-Sluis from Love Island UK 10 joined the show in Episode 4. Despite their recurring conflicts throughout the show, they remained together and ultimately won the season. Be that as it may, their romance packed up almost as soon as they left the villa.
The Season 3 Winners Broke Up Shortly After Filming Concluded
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He said, she said. Lucy and Daniel on the Viall Files, out tomorrow! #viallfiles #netflix #perfectmatch #lucy #daniel
Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto parted ways a few weeks after winning the show. Confirming their breakup, Daniel blamed it on long-distance. “Long-distance is very, very difficult,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “Lucy’s a great girl, but it didn’t work out.” Nevertheless, the Too Hot to Handle alum told Elite Daily the breakup wasn’t only because of the distance between them. Lucy also attributed the split to their lingering trust issues and differences in their lifestyles. “Straight after filming, we went on a holiday in Cancun, and it was obvious there were a few things that we were just different on,” she told the publication.
According to her, the long distance between them and her job made them realize that remaining together isn’t a great idea. “When we went back to our respective countries, it was the time difference, and we have very different lifestyles. The long distance was quite hard, especially with my job at the time,” she said, hinting that their trust issues lingered on. “I was working in a club, and I think that was really hard for him. He wanted to know where I was and what I was doing a lot of the time. And it was just so early on that we realized this was going to be too difficult.”
Lucy Syed And Daniel Perfetto Didn’t Claim Their Winning Prize
The Perfect Match Season 3 winners intended to visit Fiji for their all-expense-paid vacation. But then, they broke up so fast after filming it became pointless to claim their prize. “I didn’t think it was fair to go on the trip when we both knew it was not going to work between us,” Lucy told Elite Daily. She expressed a similar sentiment to Netflix’s Tudum, nudging the streamer to gift the prize to the season’s runner-up, Ollie and AD. While Daniel Perfetto is still single, Lucy Syed has moved on with a new partner. Check out what happened to Love Overboard Season 1 winners Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian.
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